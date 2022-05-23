The First Live Demonstration of a Real-time Smart Meter App for Consumers Debuts at DISTRIBUTECH International 2022

DALLAS, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attendees at DistribuTech 2022 are experiencing the first live demonstration of the award-winning Sense application running on a next generation grid edge intelligence meter using high resolution waveform data. The Sense app is shown running on Landis+Gyr's Revelo® meter installed in a home in the Boston area. In the Sense app, conference attendees can see appliances as they turn on and off in the home, and how much energy the home and individual appliances are using at the moment.

While smart meters can provide data for utilities and applications, the current approach of uploading 15-minute interval data prevents them from delivering real-time consumer experiences. Sense's load disaggregation samples power more than 10,000 times per second, then uses high resolution waveform data analysis to track device activity in homes and to diagnose a range of failure modes in devices and the grid.

This high-resolution waveform data is unique in the smart meter world and powers the engaging Sense app experience. Proven in more than 100,000 consumer homes, the Sense app helps users identify energy waste, track their electricity costs and save. It goes further by showing ongoing activity to keep homes safe and appliances working reliably. For instance, in the Sense mobile app for iOs or Android, you can see if a hot iron was left on after leaving the house, or notice if your sump pump is running while you're away. Users can see if an HVAC system or major appliance is starting to fail, pointing to opportunities for energy-saving upgrades.

Said Sense CEO Mike Philips: "Sense home intelligence fulfills the promise of smart meters that can provide high resolution data to applications embedded in the meter. Homes and buildings are responsible for about 40% of global energy use. As utilities navigate the energy transition, Sense helps utilities to engage with customers and empower them to make changes that impact how and when they consume energy, lowering their bills and reaching shared climate goals."

When combined with home automation, Sense intelligence offers the potential for additional, significant carbon reduction. Sense intelligence already integrates with an array of smart home products. Through integrations with additional IoT devices like smart EV chargers and smart water heaters, Sense intelligence will be able to automate and control devices to reduce carbon emissions or shift energy usage during peak events. Automating EV charging has the potential to reduce carbon emissions 18% nationwide and nearly 43% in California, according to Sense research .

With its detailed, real-time insights and the simplicity of a mobile application, the Sense app achieves unprecedented levels of customer engagement compared to utility email or web portals. Sense users open the app nine times a month, on average, and more than half stay actively engaged after 12 months.

These high levels of engagement translate into better results and greater participation in energy efficiency and demand response programs. The Sense app has been demonstrated to deliver 6-8% annual energy savings in utility pilot programs. In a demand response pilot in California, Sense users lowered their home energy usage 18% during events, a 160% increase in savings compared to users in the same program without Sense, pointing to a huge potential for peak demand management.

Sense machine learning provides unparalleled grid-edge intelligence and analytics without the latency or gaps experienced with other solutions. Sense improves operations by enhancing distribution system data to support proactive management of assets as well as geolocate problems.

Three capabilities are required to turn smart meters into powerful edge computing devices that can deliver live energy data via the Sense app:

High resolution waveform data that tracks electricity at the millisecond level, making live device identification possible;

Edge computing in the meter itself that has access to the raw data stream; and

Low-latency networking via Wi-Fi or cellular to support a real-time consumer experience with delays within one or two seconds.

Sense has partnered with Landis+Gyr, who is delivering next generation grid edge intelligence meters to forward-looking utilities, to engage consumers in actively managing their home energy use. The Sense app on Landis+Gyr's Revelo grid edge intelligence meter helps utilities deliver a truly real-time experience that meets the challenges of the energy transition.

About Sense

Sense's mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by making homes smarter and efficient. We empower people to care for their homes and families while contributing to a cleaner, more resilient future. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running and identifying how to reduce their energy costs. Sense has received investments from two of the world's largest energy technology companies, Schneider Electric and Landis+Gyr. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com .

