The First Luxury Real Estate Brokerage in North America with an AI Conversational Avatar Begins Beta Testing its vuHome.ai Website in Las Vegas

Luxury real estate brokerage firm partners with Kore.ai and Talega Systems to begin beta testing the industry's first AI conversational website solution in North America that goes way beyond chatGPT.

LAS VEGAS, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Realty Group® LLC, a subsidiary of Luxury Realty Group Holdings Inc, announced today that beta testing has started for its fully conversational AI services website vuHome.ai across its brokerage operations in Las Vegas. vuHome.ai's creation was based on the perception that luxury properties aren't always distinguishable using price and photos that consumers see today using traditional real estate websites and portals. Such properties cannot easily be searched today due to their unique characteristics resulting in inefficient, time-wasting manual scrolling of website data and photos.

vuHome.ai Avatar

While other real estate brokerages and portals are employing simple AI chatbot solutions, Luxury Realty Group®, in a first-of-its-kind use case, has begun beta testing its conversational AI-powered vuHome.ai website in the Las Vegas luxury real estate market. Consumers can now speak or type compound search criteria like "search for a 1 story, 3 bedroom home with 2.5 baths, kitchen island, pool, mountain views in a guard gated community with a 3 car garage". Within seconds, the consumer will see the search results and have the option to save their search criteria for future use.

In addition, for sellers that exclusively list with Luxury Realty Group®, they will have innovative AI marketing services that are above the competition. For this first version, vuHome.ai provides three unique services that give consumers innovative search capabilities for luxury properties:

vuHome.ai's proprietary luxury property database provides a unique extension of today's MLS data. This feature gives consumers the ability to search for specific luxury property details not readily available on traditional websites and portals. Beyond traditional methods of viewing photos of luxury properties for sale, the conversational avatar will take consumers on an informative, immersive property tour to learn about the seller's various room uses. This helps the consumer visualize themselves living in the property. At Luxury Realty Group® we believe "a luxury home is fine art waiting to tell its story ™" says Bruce Hiatt , owner/broker. Towards that objective, vuHome.ai's avatar will present the passionate and unique backstories (patent pending) the seller is willing to share with the consumer.

For more information on Luxury Realty Group Holdings, Inc please contact [email protected] or 702-456-7080 x201. Luxury Realty Group's current website is www.LuxuryRealtyGroup.com. Its AI brokerage website is https://www.vuHome.ai. A demo video of vuHome.ai is available upon request by interested sellers, media, and prospective experienced luxury real estate agents in the Las Vegas area.

About Luxury Realty Group Holdings, Inc

Luxury Realty Group Holdings Inc (WY) has two subsidiaries consisting of Luxury Realty Group® LLC (NV) and Talega Systems LLC (NV) in Las Vegas. License disclosures are: Bruce Hiatt, Broker, Nevada License B.050917.LLC and Nicholas Kuhn, Broker-Salesperson, Nevada License BS.0146618.

