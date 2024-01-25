The First Mainstream 'Gen Alpha' Social Media App, Sendit, Launches Personalized AI Chat

News provided by

Iconic Hearts

25 Jan, 2024, 08:33 ET

Groundbreaking Advancement in Social Technology Allows Creation of Digital Replicas

CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Hearts, the company behind leading apps including Noteit, Starmatch and Locksmith, today announced that its popular Sendit app has launched a personalized artificial intelligence (AI) feature that chats with your friends for you, marking groundbreaking advancement in social technology. Sendit currently has over 25M active monthly users.

With the new, free tool, a user can easily create a digital replica of themselves. Users feed the AI with answers to various questions, which the system then uses to generate a comprehensive and dynamic AI replica that acts and sounds just like its owner. Iconic Hearts believes that this isn't just a new product; it's a paradigm shift in our digital social landscape, offering a more nuanced and profound way of understanding and learning about the preferences and behaviors of people we care about.

These AI replicas are designed to be an interactive way to learn more about the people around you, in an engaging chat format. Friends, colleagues, and even strangers can learn about people by asking their AI's questions like, "What's your favorite song?", "What do you like to do for fun?", "Who's your best friend?". Each person has full control over their own AI, having the ability to verify, edit, and delete answers at any time. 

"We're now all familiar with general GPTs that search the entire web. We're seeing a different opportunity. What we've built at Sendit is a personalized GPT for each of our users, like a digital twin designed to mirror your exact knowledge and behavior", said Hunter Rice, founder of Iconic Hearts. "In the future, search queries about people won't occur on a general search engine like ChatGPT, but instead on individual AI's operated and monitored by their owners."

Sendit allows users to post prompts and receive questions from their community of friends. Currently the app has over 1.4M reviews on the App Store with a 4.8 rating and over 5M downloads on Google Play, making it the top Gen Alpha social networking app available.

Sendit is currently experiencing massive engagement and recently announced that two of its newest games, "2023 Recap" and "Report Card" received massive engagement in 2023. Report Card was played more than 80 million times and reached 1.5 billion views around the world. 2023 Recap was viewed 1 billion times. 

Sendit is easy to use. Simply choose a prompt (or icebreaker game), and receive questions from friends that you can play from your Sendit profile. Questions can range from "what's your biggest fear" and "who is your favorite band" to "are you single" or "who is your celebrity crush." The range of questions is only limited to the users' imagination. 

A press kit with more information and assets can be seen HERE.

ABOUT ICONIC HEARTS

Iconic Hearts, based in Culver City, CA is a technology company that is home to popular apps including Sendit, Noteit, Starmatch and Locksmith. The company's mission is to revolutionize the social networking landscape by harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology and creativity. More information at: Iconic Hearts Inc

Media Contact Info:

Glenn Mandel
The LaunchPad Agency

760-798-1563
371984@email4pr.com
www.launchpadagency.com

SOURCE Iconic Hearts

