The First Maritime Silk Road ECI International Innovation Festival Lands In Quanzhou

The event was co-organized by the ECIA, CAAC and People's Government of the Quanzhou city, Fujian Province; Leaders from Quanzhou People's Government and other ECIA representatives attended the press conference. In addition, innovation representatives from the fields of technology, investment, marketing and others, in addition to ECI Awards's final judging experts as well as representatives from more than 20 authoritative media bodies such as China com, Huanqiu com, China News com, CNR, GMW cn, CCTV Online, Tencent, NetEase and Phoenix Online Sina participated in this press conference to witness the launching ceremony of the First Maritime Silk Road ECI International Innovation Festival.

As an international award for "innovative application", the ECI Awards celebrates the leaders in global business innovation standards by commending innovative works in terms of commercial application (including business model, product, technology, service, management, marketing and so on), encouraging creation and guiding innovation to promote the development of business innovation in the world. Currently the ECIA hands out awards in six categories: 'Business Model Innovation', 'Management Innovation', 'Marketing Innovation', 'Product Innovation', 'Service Innovation' and 'Technology Innovation'.

As the unique starting point of the Maritime Silk Road recognized by UNESCO, Quanzhou has a demonstrative role and leading position in the development and promotion of the 'One Belt and One Road' initiative. At the first "Maritime Silk Road ECI International Innovation Festival" in June, ECI will bring together sophisticated organizations and individuals to Quanzhou; around the spirit of 'digital business innovation', it will facilitate the integration of creativity, entrepreneurship and venture capital; and relying on the first 'Maritime Silk Road ECI International Innovation Festival' it will strengthen exchanges and cooperation along the Maritime Silk Road between countries, regions and cities to achieve mutual benefits and win-win results.

