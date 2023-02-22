The first metaverse music festival "Sunset Town" in Taiwan presented by Ubitus, Sunset Music and NAXS FUTURE

TOKYO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K., a world-leading cloud streaming technology provider, supports NAXS Future and Sunset Music to present "Sunset Town" music festival from 25th to 28th February. The audiences will be able to enjoy unlimited possibility of visual and music interactions online without geographical constraint. The artists lineup includes: Sunset Rollercoaster, ØZI, 9m88, Lee Yinghung a.k.a. DJ Didilong, YELLOW Huang Xuan, Hsu Kuanhan, Edison Song, Jerry Li, etc.

Technology drives music performance revolution and elevate visual and interactive fidelity

In 2019, Ubitus was the first company to provide streaming service to render 3D models of a real city, fashion models, and fashion clothing to host an online fashion show for a luxury brand. As the life in metaverse becomes more versatile and attractive during the pandemic, people began to value the quality of metaverse and to spend more time exploring and experiencing the digital world. This "Sunset Town" concert comprises of four stages – Ocean, Street, DJ and Cinema stages – which utilize Ubitus patented technology to meet the high-fidelity graphics and low-latency requirements. The outstanding graphic rendering and streaming technology can ensure high quality of streaming as resources are allocated aptly whilst optimizing the concurrent user count and user experience.

Click to join – air travel unnecessary for overseas fans

The cloud streaming technology can lower the threshold of participating devices, even for contents like concert, which requires high fidelity of visuals, fans can just click the link on browser to access the festival without pre-installing an app. In addition to patented streaming technology, Ubitus is experienced in deploying worldwide servers with highly on-demand scalability; in this case, eliminating the risk of reserving excess event capacity and facing lagging sales. This time, the fans in metropolitans from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Korea, Japan, Singapore, U.S.A. and Thailand will be able to join the "Sunset Town" to bond a "face-to-face" with customizable individual avatars.

Wesley Kuo, founder and CEO of Ubitus, stated: "Ubitus technology has been recognized in the cloud gaming market, and is now gaining reputation in the metaverse. It is a pleasure to work with NAXS Future; this collaboration for art and music demonstrates what we can do for the entertainment and other industries."

Buy ticket: https://sunsetmusic.kktix.cc/events/htrtrtjj

For more success case: https://ubitus.net/latest-updates/

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With innovative GameCloud technology, Ubitus is able to stream interactive media content with an immersive experience on multi-devices for platform operators and digital content developers, to accelerate metaverse popularization with broad applications.

Contact Us

TEL: +81-3-6435-3295 (Tokyo)

+886-2-2717-6123 (Taipei)

Media contact: [email protected]

Business inquiry: [email protected]

Visit Ubitus: https://ubitus.net/

SOURCE Ubitus K.K.