The First NFT Platform for Real Estate Images - "real" - Launched by HomeJab

New marketplace for one-of-a-kind images offers higher compensation for professional real estate photographers to "disrupt" the $4B stock photo industry

CHERRY HILL, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new non-fungible token or NFT marketplace for real estate images called "real" – launched by HomeJab – offers an innovative alternative to stock photo services. Participating professional real estate photographers receive 96 percent of all sales proceeds – the highest compensation available from a major stock photo platform.

Photographers currently earn as little as 2 cents to 25 cents per month per photo through stock photo agencies, according to Phototutorial.

New NFT Marketplace launched by HomeJab aims to disrupt $4 billion stock photo industry. NFT marketplace for real estate images called "real" - launched by HomeJab - offers an innovative alternative to stock photo services throughout US - and beyond.

"We're flipping the model upside down," said Joe Jesuele, head of HomeJab.com, who led the development of real estate's first NFT platform of images. HomeJab provides real estate agents on-demand professional real estate photography and other visual production services in every major US market and all 50 states.

"Buyers such as real estate agents and their web and marketing agencies can purchase unique images with nearly all the compensation going to the artist – the photographer. That's the way it should be," he added.

Jesuele explains that one of the most significant advantages of this new NFT marketplace is its "real-world utility."

"Too many NFT projects today are designed to help the founders make money. The real NFT marketplace supports the hard work and gives new visibility to professional real estate photographers' artistry while properly supporting their creative efforts," he explained.

"By bridging the physical world and the metaverse, 'real' can help cut through the current clutter of NFT scams and pump and dumps of (worthless) coins that have no real utility.

While other NFTs' value will collapse, we know from experience that good images will always have value and utility," Jesuele said.

The new real NFT marketplace is designed for real estate agents and digital marketers to purchase one-of-a-kind iconic real estate images. The real platform also enables clients to order custom NFTs to be shot and produced by professional real estate photographers for their exclusive commercial use as they will own the image.

Unlike images provided by stock photo agencies, which allows the same image to be used by anyone who pays a fee, images purchased on real are unique and owned by the buyer. Real estate agents and brokerages avoid having the same photos on their websites by purchasing one-of-a-kind images on the real NFT marketplace. If the NFT resells, royalties flow back to the original photographer.

"Buying an NFT through real provides agents and brokers one-of-a-kind images that only you can use versus licensing a repetitive stock image that any of your competitors can use. Marketing agencies know that using unique imagery helps agents and brokers create stronger brand recognition and avoid brand confusion," he added.

The real NFTs currently available include images of destinations in the public domain, such as historical landmarks, streetscapes, downtown areas, commercial hot spots, parks, bridges, buildings, and beaches.

"Think of the one single image that best describes where you live. What image would that be? That's the type of NFTs we expect to be the most popular as we launch," Jesuele said.

"We are disrupting the old, legacy stock image model to become a completely decentralized 'Web3' solution powered by NFTs with the financial benefits going back to the photographers," Jesuele said.

To learn more about NFTs in real estate imaging, Jesuele published a blog explaining both the terms and the process here (https://homejab.com/blog/real-estate-photography-nfts). To learn more about the new real NFT marketplace, go to nft.homejab.com.

About HomeJab

HomeJab is America's most popular and reliable on-demand professional real estate photography and video service for real estate pros. Lightning-fast high-end visual production offerings also include immersive 3D interactive tours, floor plan creation, affordable virtual staging, and turnkey aerial services. Its efficient one-stop-shop for real estate listings at HomeJab.com features affordable and customizable shoots that create the most engaging visual content for faster home sales and enrich the listing agent's personal brand. HomeJab is available in every major US market in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, Jamaica, and Toronto. Learn more at HomeJab.com .

Media contact:

Kevin Hawkins (206) 866-1220

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeJab