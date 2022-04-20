The first-place recitation award in Otr Elkalam facilitates the realization of the dreams of a visually impaired Moroccan contestant

Younes said that since his childhood, he aimed to be independent, without becoming a burden on society. He added that he always wanted to contribute to the service of his country and to be called a reciter, an imam, a blind person, and a merchant.

Being blind, he memorized the Quran by repetitive listening. He later became the imam of the Khadija Bint Khuwaylid Mosque in Casablanca, and a manager of a small company in his city. During the competition, he attracted the attention of the jury with his distinguished performance and voice and reached the final stages, despite the difficulty of the challenge between the contestants.

The international Holy Quran and call to prayer competition is one of the initiatives of the General Entertainment Authority. It was broadcast on Otr Elkalam TV show on the Saudia channel and Shahid platform at 5 pm from the beginning of Ramadan. The competition is distinguished by its high prizes and its specialized international jury.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1801338/Scent_of_Speech_1.jpg

SOURCE Syaq Co.