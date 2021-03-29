The First Psychedelic Medicine Clinic Opens in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing rates of depression, anxiety, and other mental health illnesses have contributed to a national mental health crisis in the United States and call for new and unconventional treatment options. Recent research around therapeutic psychedelics suggests that these powerful substances may hold tremendous power in addressing such an urgent public health epidemic. The first psychedelic-assisted therapy clinic in Minnesota, called the Institute for Integrative Therapies (IIT), opens its new St. Paul clinic May 1st (after completing a soft opening that ran between July 2020-March 2021), laying a foundation for the coming psychedelic renaissance in the field of mental health. IIT's aim is to help make the Midwest a hub for furthering this re-emergent field, through the delivery of psychedelic-therapies, research, public education and interdisciplinary community-building.

Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy is actually not a new treatment, however due to the cultural revolution of the late 1960s, along with the failed war on drugs, this field froze over for several decades. Over the last 20 years, this field has slowly started warming, and is on the brink of reaching critical mass, on the precipice of breaking back into the mainstream. Currently, Ketamine is the only legal substance used for these therapies in most states, including the state of Minnesota.

IIT is a company that delivers psychedelic medicine safely and ethically with the goal of helping Minnesotans find new ways to approach their lives. Currently, the Institute for Integrative Therapies offers Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for a variety of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, OCD, end of life anxiety, religious trauma and grief & loss. This therapy is often times useful for people who are stuck and may not be responding to traditional talk therapy or psychiatric medications.

In the near future, the Institute for Integrative Therapies will be offering MDMA and eventually psilocybin-assisted therapy, as these substances are rescheduled by the DEA and become available for clinic use. MDMA-assisted psychotherapy is a breakthrough therapy that has completed its last phase of a clinical trial for PTSD and could be approved by the FDA by the end of this year. About a third of patients with depression and anxiety do not respond to the traditional, medical model. Of those, 50-80% have been shown to respond to Ketamine. As the National Institute of Mental Health reports, Ketamine "might be the most important breakthrough in antidepressant treatment in decades." IIT's mission is to create a new model of care that employs a more holistic approach to care by leveraging the power of this transformative experience.

Additionally, IIT emphasizes the power and role of "set and setting" in optimizing the psychedelic therapy experience. IIT does this through the integration of art, music and design in the therapeutic process. IIT curates personal experiences for each client and uses creativity and collaboration to determine the best course of treatment.

Dr. Manoj Doss is the board-certified, medical director for IIT, and a leader in the emerging field of Psychedelic Assisted Psychotherapy. Kyle Keller holds a certification in Psychedelic Assisted Psychotherapy from the California Institute for Integral Studies and is a practicing psychedelic-assisted therapist. He is also the co-founder of Ellie Family Services. Erin Pash is the CEO and founder of Ellie Family Services, and a local leader in mental health education and advocacy. Kyle Ross is the director of community-based services at Ellie Family Services, specializes in complex trauma and is a Ketamine-assisted psychotherapist. IIT provides services in partnership with Ellie, one of the fastest growing psychotherapy agencies in the Twin Cities, with more than 150 therapists.

