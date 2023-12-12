The first robotics plant dedicated to agriculture to begin production in the American Midwest

A partnership between Solinftec, Wabash Heartland Innovation Network (WHIN) - and Still Waters Manufacturing combines the expertise of these three companies to manufacture the Solix robot, contributing to regional development in Indiana.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solinftec, a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions and sustainable agricultural practices, strengthened its partnership with WHIN and expanded its manufacturing capacity in the United States through collaboration with Still Waters Manufacturing. The production of the Solix robot in the WHIN region of Indiana strengthens Solinftec's presence in the United States from the last quarter.

Solix Ag Robotics

The collaboration and efforts of the companies will make robotic technology more accessible to American producers, leading to a significant reduction in herbicide use and promoting sustainable agriculture. "This partnership represents a significant milestone for the US agricultural industry, and it's gratifying to see two companies from our network bringing innovation to our region. Collaboration among all parties was crucial to the success of this project," says Johnny Park, CEO of WHIN.

The factory, with the capacity to produce up to 20 Solix robots per day, benefits from the experience of Jake Church, CEO of Still Waters Manufacturing. "There's something truly special about building these robots in rural Indiana. They will come out of what used to be a school, where many farmers and livestock producers in this area received their primary education. This venture is an opportunity to 'rewrite' history. A dear friend of mine often says, 'If you want to know the future, go build it,'" Church states. The business received an initial investment of over 2 million dollars from Solinftec for the next two harvests, ensuring continued annual growth.

"This will be the first agricultural robotics factory in the American Midwest," added the CEO of Still Waters Manufacturing. The team involved in Solix manufacturing will consist of workers living near the region served by Still Waters Manufacturing, with many of them being local farmers. "This work brings the community close, seeking to develop and innovate agriculture in the region with technology," says Guilherme Guiné, Chief Operations Officer of Solinftec for North America.

The use of Solinftec solutions has already led to a reduction of up to 97% in herbicide volume on properties using the Solix robot in the United States. The key differentiator is that, through the collaboration of the three companies, the solutions will be adapted to the reality of the American Midwest.

About Still Waters Manufacturing:

The American company was acquired in 2022 by Jake Church and his wife Kindra. The company has over 35 years of serving the industry, focusing on the production of components for industrial forklifts. The factory is located in the former Coal Creek School, near New Richmond, Indiana.

About Solinftec:

Solinftec is a Brazilian company, a global leader in artificial intelligence and robotics for agribusiness. Founded in Araçatuba (SP) in 2007 by Cuban automation engineers, the agtech has over 800 employees globally, with 330 dedicated to R&D, and has units in the United States, Colombia, Canada, and China. Among the technological solutions offered by the company are the artificial intelligence platform ALICE AI and the Solix Ag Robotics, a robot designed for large-scale food production in agribusiness. Solix: Solix (solinftec.com)

About WHIN:

WHIN is an innovative nonprofit organization devoted to making the 10-county Wabash Heartland region of north-central Indiana the global epicenter of digital agriculture and next-generation manufacturing empowered by smart IoT technology.

