The first six companies enter the Deep Tech Lab - Quantum start-up accelerator at BII to unlock the potential in quantum science

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInnovation Institute (BII), an international non-profit foundation incubating and accelerating world-class life science research, announces the first cohort of companies to enter the new accelerator start-up program at Deep Tech Lab - Quantum, to propel emergent and disruptive quantum science solutions.

The Deep Tech Lab – Quantum is an independent accelerator operated by BII. Six companies have been selected, as the first, to enter NATO's Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA), which will be the inaugural program to run as part of Denmark's contribution to the initiative. The initiative has close ties to NATO's newly launched innovation fund through which it is expected to fund early-stage start-ups with up to 1 billion euros over a 15-year timeframe.

The six start-up companies will gain access to a network of top-tier trusted investors, business mentorship, and education from expert staff, and state-of-the-art testing opportunities in BII's office space and laboratories. The six companies which have been selected as the initial cohort to enter the Deep Tech Lab – Quantum accelerator are:

Astrolight uses high speed lasers to connect earth and space by uncovering unprecedented capabilities for satellite connectivity and deep space exploration.

Aquark Technologies is a spin-out from the University of Southampton that provides portability and miniaturization solutions for quantum technology applications.

g2-Zero is developing single photon sources which are purely electrical, vibration-resistant, and alignment-free.

QUBITRIUM offers solutions to problems in quantum cryptography, communication, and quantum sensing.

Phantom Photonics – is developing a quantum-enhanced 3D imaging sensor which improves the range, resolution, power consumption, and acquisition time over state-of-the-art devices.

SECQAI is creating leading Quantum & Classical Hardware and Algorithms to defend and protect against threats.

Earlier this year, the Danish government appointed BII to operate the accelerator by leveraging BII's current program model in commercializing groundbreaking new dual-use technologies that can address both societal problems and national security issues, e.g., new radar technologies or communication technologies based on quantum science.

Jens Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of BioInnovation Institute and Deep Tech Lab – Quantum, said, "We are honored to be driving the Deep Tech Lab – Quantum accelerator alongside such prominent forces in the science ecosystem. This initial cohort of start-ups have been selected to join the newly launched DIANA program, as they demonstrate huge potential to drive much needed innovative solutions to some of the major challenges of today."

Cathal J. Mahon, Chief Business Officer at Deep Tech Lab-Quantum added, "We are looking forward to working with the first cohort of quantum technology-based start-ups selected by DIANA. We have already identified several opportunities for direct collaborations between the start-ups and the Danish quantum research community. The solutions presented by these companies hold the potential to benefit our society in multiple ways; for example, in our need for better and more secure communications systems, which is of prime importance for both civilian and for security applications."

BII will operate the new accelerator in close collaboration with academia and industry organizations to seek out novel, cutting-edge technological solutions. It will take advantage of Denmark's strong innovation ecosystem within quantum science, such as the newly launched NATO Center for Quantum Technology at the Niels Bohr Institute, University of Copenhagen, to develop commercially viable start-up companies within deep tech and quantum science.

Read more at www.deeptechlab.bii.dk

About Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA):

DIANAQ (Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic Quantum Center) provides deep tech and dual-use innovators with access to NATO resources including grant funding, accelerator programming, and pathways to adapt their solutions for defence and security needs. Read more on: https://www.diana.nato.int

About the Deep Tech Lab – Quantum:

Deep Tech Lab - Quantum supports startups in quantum technologies to drive innovation, cultivate the ecosystem, and strengthen Denmark's leadership in the field. The program focuses on business acceleration, scientific advancement, and team development. It offers unique resources for startups seeking to accelerate their growth and achieve their full potential. Through its affiliation with the DIANA Center for Quantum Technologies, Deep Tech Lab - Quantum will also be part of the DIANAQ Accelerator Network established by NATO to foster an eco-system of innovators within several emerging and disruptive technology areas. Deep Tech Lab is an independent entity under BioInnovation Institute (BII). Read more at www.deeptechlab.bii.dk

About the BioInnovation Institute Foundation:

At BioInnovation Institute (BII), we accelerate world-class life science start-up innovation for the benefit of people and society. As a non-profit institute, BII operates the company creation programs, Bio Studio, Venture Lab and Venture House, to support life science start-ups with knowledge, network, infrastructure and funding of up to 3M EUR per projects and 1,8 M EUR per start-up. With our expertise, network, funding, and infrastructure, we empower startups to succeed and believe in the transformative power of life science innovation. Read more on www.bioinnovationinstitute.com

