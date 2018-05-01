The first social selling beauty company, built by its community

With this in mind, Melissa Thompson, CEO and founder of BELLAME BEAUTY, tapped her 20 years of experience at leading beauty and social-selling brands to craft a uniquely rewarding compensation system, one that allows women to flourish financially, all while selling BELLAME's debut line, Acqua Lumiere, science-backed luxury skincare they can take infinite pride in. European inspired, rich in clinical-grade ingredients and patented technology and free of harmful additives like parabens and phthalates, Acqua Lumiere is not only a pure pleasure to use, it's truly next level.

But back to business…

Because ambitious women are all about the details, here are the highlights of the BELLAME BEAUTY compensation package our Partners enjoy:

Earn up to 40% on personal purchases and retail sales

Unlimited income potential as you share the opportunity with others

Personalized training and support of a tribe dedicated to your success

Additionally, all Partners who join through the first year after launch will hold the exclusive title of Founding BELLAME Partner. There's a lot to look forward to if you get in on the ground floor of this seriously excellent opportunity, including an array of incentives and an annual BELLA-Dreams trip for achievers.

"Our goal was to create a compensation plan that was flexible, modern and truly inspirational," says Melissa. "We're on a transformational mission, because beauty is more than skin deep. It's where inner and outer radiance meets. When you share your confidence, passion and purpose with others, your external beauty shines even brighter. We invite you to join our mission and embrace your beauty."

Thinking of diving in? BELLAME offers three simple ways to get your entrepreneur energy flowing. There is the $99 Basic Starter Kit that includes brochures, product samples, and your own online boutique to service your customers 24/7, even while you sleep! Or choose from The Premium or Professional Kit, with all the goodies of the Basic Kit plus full-size products and BELLAME's highly sought after "heavenly" bamboo sourced washcloths.

To learn more, visit bellame.com.

hello@bellame.com

833-BELLAME

