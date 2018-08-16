The first solar O-2-O platform (hahasmart.com) enables lower solar costs for homeowners and more business for small solar contractors

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After two and half years R&D, privately-funded solar tech startup HahaSmart launches solar O2O (online-to-offline) platform (www.hahasmart.com) that gives homeowners the ability to design a home solar system, receive an accurate detailed price list within 2-3 minutes, and purchase a home solar system at a lower price.

Unlike most solar software companies, the HahaSmart platform is funded by and partnered with US and worldwide solar manufacturers and distributors. This enables the platform to create quotes with detailed price lists based on real-time vendor product and inventory data.

Allowing multi-device connectivity, HahaSmart also launches a solar installer APP available now in the App Store and Google Play Store. Dramatically lowering small solar contractors' operation costs and customer acquisition costs through newly available technology is the core value of the HahaSmart platform.

"This was not possible until now because the solar industry was not mature enough. HahaSmart gives installers the capability to instantly prospect, sell and close leads in real-time when buying temperature is high. This is a dream come true in sales and marketing because it can increase sales volume and reduce friction," said Terence Custodia, Marketing Manager.

Transitioning from Beta testing to being fully operational, HahaSmart's O2O Solar Platform is already serving 298 solar installers and has designed 2296 solar projects across the United States.

This launch comes in the wake of a new report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, tying the dramatic fall in solar panel cost to its increased proliferation across the United States. Experts state that as the residential PV installation industry starts to tap into the more cost-savvy early majority segment of the market, low-cost drivers will fuel industry growth.

Industry disruptors that have the expertise and resources to revamp deeply rooted but slow processes in order to lower operational costs, like HahaSmart, will work hand-in-hand with the cyclical drop in cost-per-watt of solar energy. They will serve as a partner to both solar installers and prospective homeowners to usher in a new era of more practical, lower cost solar power adaptation.

"By linking homeowners to solar manufacturers and vendors directly, we are able to cut homeowner solar system investment costs by 25%, cut payback period from 8 years in 2010 to 4 years in 2018, and achieve 15%+ IRR," said Jack Meng, President of HahaSmart.

