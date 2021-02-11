The First SPAC ETF (SPAK) Hits $100 Million

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The First Ever SPAC ETF ($SPAK) Surpasses $100M in AUM.



Defiance, a FinTech asset manager focused on the next generation of investors, announced today that the First Ever SPAC ETF ($SPAK) surpassed $100M in AUM in less than 6 months. Defiance currently oversees $1.3 Billion AUM as of 02/10/2021.

"Defiance's SPAK ETF allows investors access to the largest and most liquid SPACs in a diversified rules-based basket (60% post-merger, 40% pre-deal SPACs). These include big names like Bill Ackman and Chamath Palihapitya," says Sylvia Jablonski, Chief Investment Officer & Co-founder at Defiance ETFs .

About Defiance: Founded in 2018, Defiance is a FinTech asset manager and an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor focused on the next generation of sector investing. Defiance's growth and digital reach in asset management is powered by its proprietary digital marketing technology, Defiance Analytics LLC .



For additional information, please visit www.DefianceETFs.com or call 1-833-333-9383.

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. Please read the fund's prospectus here or call 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

The Fund invests in companies that have recently completed an IPO or are derived from a SPAC. These companies may be unseasoned and lack a trading history, a track record of reporting to investors, and widely available research coverage. IPOs are thus often subject to extreme price volatility and speculative trading.

The Fund is new with a limited operating history.

SPAK is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Julia Stoll

MacMillan Communications

(212) 473-4442 [email protected]

SOURCE Defiance ETFs

Related Links

https://www.defianceetfs.com

