The First Specialized Vascular Center Opens in Tennessee

LENOIR CITY, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- APEX Vascular Outpatient Center, LLC has announced the grand opening of its state-of-the-art facility located in Lenoir City, TN. The newly opened licensed ambulatory surgery center is the only specialized vascular center in the state of Tennessee.

Led by expert vascular and microvascular surgeons Dr. Christopher Pollock, Dr. Umashankar Ballehaninna, and Dr. George Michael Lodeiro, the center's team is dedicated to delivering personalized, high-quality care that goes beyond standard medical treatment. They aim to enhance vascular care for patients across the Greater Knoxville area and East Tennessee through advanced procedures and patient-focused care.

APEX Vascular Outpatient Center, LLC officially opened on Thursday, October 31, 2024. It is located at 460 Medical Park Dr, Suite 105, Lenoir City, TN, 37772, encompassing approximately 4,000 square feet of treatment space. The new center will operate on Thursdays from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm and on Fridays from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Located in Lenoir City, it offers free and convenient parking, easy single-story access, and a specialty-trained and knowledgeable staff.

APEX Vascular Outpatient Center, LLC is also pursuing accreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Healthcare Inc. (ACHC). This certification, once obtained, would make the new outpatient center the first of its kind in Tennessee and among only a select few across the United States.

The entire team at APEX Vascular Outpatient Center, LLC is passionate about helping patients preserve limbs and avoid amputation through alternative vascular treatment and care. They do everything in their power to provide patients with the best opportunities for healing and recovery. The new outpatient center will increase accessibility for vascular surgery in East Tennessee and continue to improve patients' quality of life.

"Our patients deserve the best of the best. They deserve to have a second opinion when they're told amputation is the only option, and they deserve to be seen quickly by vascular experts in their community," said Dr. Pollock. "The new ambulatory surgery center will be life-changing for patients across Lenoir City and the state of Tennessee as a whole."

