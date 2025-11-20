The First State of AI & Interior Design Report from Mattoboard Reveals an AI Paradox: Adoption is Widespread but Creative Integrity Fears Persist

A global survey of 300+ designers found that designers are concerned about AI's lasting impact on originality, even as it becomes central to creative workflows.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattoboard , the platform digitizing the interior design studio with virtual 3D material sampling and visual curation, today unveiled the first State of AI & Interior Design Report, revealing a contrast to the AI criticism commonly observed across creative sectors: the majority of designers (82%) use AI regularly and have positive feelings toward the tool (71% believe it can boost creativity at work). Still, designers are anxious about AI: most (54%) worry about homogeneity and diminished originality stemming from AI, 44% cite ethical issues, like plagiarism and bias, and 39% still fear a loss of creativity.

Other key findings from the report include:

Designers turn to ChatGPT more than any other creative AI tool. 85% of designers use ChatGPT to support design work, while Canva (38%), Photoshop (33%), and Midjourney (28%) trail behind.

Designers view AI as a productivity tool vs. a creative collaborator. The majority of designers (69%) have used AI for visualizing design ideas—a creative function—but only 21% see "creativity and ideation" as AI's biggest advantage. Instead, 57% cite "speed and efficiency" as the top benefit.

Generational patterns challenge tech adoption norms. Design veterans aged 55-64 lead AI visualization adoption at 77%—the highest rate across all age groups—and show the greatest satisfaction with current tools at 65%. Experienced professionals with 11-20 years in the field also champion AI, showing 51% daily usage, 87% believe that AI enhances creativity, and 57% feel strongly about AI's positive impact on the industry.

AI anxiety is highest among young designers. Designers aged 18-24 show the most anxiety about AI's impact on originality (66%), despite leading in daily AI usage (53%) and achieving 100% ChatGPT adoption.

Although concerns remain and satisfaction is split, designers are largely optimistic about AI. 58% of designers are satisfied with current AI tools, while 42% report dissatisfaction. 76% of designers believe AI will have a positive impact on the field of interior design.

Designers want tools that are built for their unique workflows. When asked about the next wave of AI development, top-requested features span the entire design workflow: 71% want easier visualization with real products. 62% want tools to translate AI visuals to real-world materials and products. 59% want translation to real-world drawings. 51% want better material sourcing and selection. Students show the highest demand for material translation tools (90%), while experienced professionals aged 45-54 lead in requesting visualization with real products (85%).

There's an untapped opportunity for AI tools that support material sourcing, client communication, and project management. Designers use AI the most for visualization (62%), concepting (58%), and moodboarding (52%), while applying it the least for material sourcing (35%), client communication (30%), and project management (22%).

Neutrals, simplicity, and sustainable materials are trending. 73% of designers describe their current material palette as "earthy, natural, and organic," 49% of designers are incorporating minimalism into their current projects, and 50% are embracing "quiet luxury." 52% of designers prioritize sustainability credentials when selecting materials, and 54% confirm clients are more interested in sustainable materials compared to five years ago.



"These findings underscore my core belief that AI tools must enhance the Great Creative Mess—where the flow state lives and the magic happens—bridging creative ideation with practical application," said Guy Adam Ailion, Co-founder and CEO of Mattoboard. "It's clear that designers aren't shying away from AI—they're asking for smarter AI that understands their creative process and the built environment. At Mattoboard, we're developing what the next generation of AI-native designers need to thrive across the entire interior design workflow, from AI-powered material discovery to enhanced visualization."

To download Mattoboard's full State of Interior Design & AI Report, visit interiordesignreport.com .

Methodology

This report employed a comprehensive online survey conducted from July to September 2025, collecting responses from 328 interior design professionals globally. Participants were recruited through professional networks and industry channels, with responses from over 70 countries across seven geographic regions: Europe (44%), North America (29%), Asia Pacific (12%), United Kingdom (7%), South America (5%), the Middle East and North Africa (2%), and Africa (1%). The sample successfully captured diverse experience levels, with 56% having six or more years of experience, while maintaining meaningful representation from juniors and students (21.6%).

About Mattoboard

Mattoboard is the platform digitizing the interior design studio with virtual 3D material sampling and visual curation. As architects and interior designers transform, rebuild, and reimagine the physical world around us, Mattoboard is committed to optimizing workflows for every person in the industry with next-generation AI tools that meet today's needs. Through its expansive online database, Mattoboard simulates the real-life qualities of every material—how surfaces and textures reflect light, shadow displacement, glossiness, reflections, transparency, and textural depth. By eliminating the physical sampling process, Mattoboard decreases waste, increases monetary savings for interior designers and A&D suppliers, and expedites the conceptual design process. More than 220,000 interior designers and architects have signed up to use Mattoboard's platform. Learn more at https://mattoboard.com/ .

