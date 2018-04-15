The first successful transfer of DNA Sequence over the Ethereum Blockchain

The genome of humans is comprised of about 3 billion base pairs (letters) which equals approx 700 megabytes (processed and compressed genome) to ~100 gigabytes (raw genome read out). Even after applying DNA compression methods and focusing on the differences (E.g. mutations/SNPs) between the sequenced DNA and a reference sequence, the size of the data is still too large to be efficiently supported by current blockchain technologies.

"For the purpose of the POC we uploaded the virus sequence which is ~5400 'letters' that equals about 1348 bytes," explains Ofer Lidsky, DNAtix's CEO and co-founder.

DNAtix's team has developed proprietary DNA compression algorithms allowing a 75% reduction of DNA sequence size by implementing a Python script. The team is working on improving the algorithm further, targeting a 99% reduction in size.

This DNA transfer on the blockchain opens the door for many services and applications that DNAtix is going to offer users of its platform and ecosystem.

"This is only the beginning of unlocking humanity's biggest mysteries," says Mr. Lidsky. "Our Genetic ecosystem will enable better genetic understanding by allowing players in the market to use our open source technology, and introduce new developments for the benefit of human kind."

DNAtix has already developed a working prototype, an innovative one-stop-shop direct-to-consumer platform that will allow users to perform partial or full DNA sequence analysis and choose add-on tests, all digitized, from a wide selection of services.

"Transferring the sequence of a virus, which in terms of size of genetic data of a living organisms is considered small, is just the first step," says, Dr. Tal Sines, the company's CSO & Co-founder, a Weizmann Institute's graduate with a Ph.D in molecular biology. "Your DNA is the key to improve your life style and healthcare."

By developing the ability to transfer large amounts of DNA data on a blockchain in a secure and anonymous way, the company's vision is to bring a new world of genetic possibilities which will allow for advancements in research, developments of treatments, and cutting-edge personalized and preventive medicine.

DNATIX - The Future of genetics

