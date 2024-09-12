The First Suicide and Self-Harm Cross-Industry Signal Sharing Program to be Established Under the Leadership of The Mental Health Coalition

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mental Health Coalition (MHC) announced today a new program called Thrive, the first cross-industry signal sharing program designed to help stop the spread of suicide and self-harm content across different internet platforms. The goal is to increase industry collaboration, prevent online challenges from spreading virally, and help improve early detection of content that could potentially pose a safety risk.

Suicidal and self-harm content online can manifest in diverse forms, including viral challenges, text posts, visual media (images and livestreams), etc. While approaches employed by internet companies to mitigate harmful content differ, they are crucial for safeguarding user and viewer wellbeing. The expeditious identification and removal of suicide and self-harm content through Thrive will enable companies who are part of Thrive to investigate, take action and prevent similar content from being disseminated on their platforms fostering a safer online environment. While the technological infrastructure underpinning Thrive is not new (provided by Meta, it is already used by the Tech Coalition's Lantern program), this initiative marks the first industry-wide endeavor to address suicide and self-harm content comprehensively across different platforms.

"We at MHC are excited to work with Thrive; a unique collaborative of the most influential social media platforms that have come together to address suicide and self-harm content. Meta, Snap and TikTok are some of the initial partners to join "the exchange" committing to make an even greater impact and help save lives," said Kenneth Cole, Founder of The Mental Health Coalition.

"The integration of signal sharing, coupled with cross-industry collaboration and moderated by an independent and neutral intermediary, represents a major breakthrough in industry collaboration and public protection on the global, public health crisis of suicide and ultimately save lives," said Dr. Dan Reidenberg, Director of Thrive.

Thrive will leverage a centralized technology platform, enabling the aggregation of information from diverse sources (platforms), where participating companies can receive alerts of content that raises concerns or contravenes their respective company policies or community standards against suicide and self-harm. Platforms are then able to independently assess whether to take action on the content. This new signal sharing program will be underpinned by a technical infrastructure provided by Meta which allows tech companies to securely share signals about content that breaks their suicide and self-harm policies. This approach addresses harmful content while respecting the autonomy of each organization's moderation strategies, reduce the risk of contagion or content becoming viral across platforms and ensure measures exist and only share de-identified signals to protect the users privacy. There will be no personally identifiable information shared through Thrive.

"At Meta, we have strict rules against content that encourages, glorifies or shows graphic suicide or self-harm, and remove it whenever we become aware of it. Unfortunately this content isn't limited to any one platform - especially when it comes to viral challenges - and it's imperative that the technology industry works together to help prevent it from spreading. That's why we're proud to partner with the Mental Health Coalition and our peers to launch Thrive, and help keep people safe across the many apps they use." Antigone Davis, VP of Global Safety at Meta.

"The safety and well-being of the Snapchat community is a top priority. Our dedicated teams, technologies, policies, and partnerships help keep our community safe, healthy, and informed, and our well-being features are designed to educate and empower individuals who might be struggling with their own social and emotional well-being. We are honored to be founding members of the Thrive initiative – an opportunity to continue to work industry-wide on approaches that strengthen capabilities to halt the spread of self-harm content." Jacqueline Beauchere, Global Head of Platform Safety, Snap

"TikTok is an uplifting and entertaining part of many people's day, and we continually invest in protecting and securing our community's experience. By becoming a founding member of The Mental Health Coalition's Thrive, we're strengthening how we prevent harmful suicide and self-harm content online. Through this important collaboration and collective action, we hope to keep people safe on TikTok and beyond." Valiant Richey, Global Head of Outreach and Partnerships, Trust and Safety, TikTok

Thrive's Director will oversee operational aspects of the program, ensuring its effective functioning through convening, facilitating, moderating, and monitoring activities. Participating companies will assume responsibility for uploading, reviewing and taking the appropriate action on the content shared through Thrive and leveraging the platform to share insights and best practices. Dr Reidenberg will collaborate with other signal sharing exchange directors on optimal moderation strategies, lessons learned, and transparency protocols. An annual report will be issued to provide insight into the exchange's use and impact.

Meta, Snap, and TikTok have pledged their support and participation as founding members, with other companies expected to join.

The Mental Health Coalition relies on donations. If you want to help support Thrive and the lifesaving work of the Coalition, please contact Dr Dan Reidenberg.

About The Mental Health Coalition

The Mental Health Coalition ( www.thementalhealthcoalition.org ), is a coalition of the Nation's leading mental health organizations, brands, and individuals who have joined forces to end the debilitating stigma surrounding mental health and to change the way people talk about, and care for, mental illness. Our mission is to catalyze like-minded communities to work together to destigmatize mental health and empower access to vital resources and necessary support for all.

The Mental Health Coalition was formed with the understanding that the mental health crisis is fueled by a pervasive and devastating stigma, preventing millions of individuals from being able to seek the critical treatment they need. We will not relent until mental health is no longer associated with stigma, shame or judgment and all people feel empowered to openly discuss and address their individual mental health needs.

SOURCE The Mental Health Coalition