The First Technology to Inactivate COVID-19 Virus in Fast Moving Air Inactivates The Pathogens That Cause the Common Cold, Staph Infection, Influenza, and Tuberculosis

"As airborne pathogens can infect people within seconds of being exhaled, the world needs a technology that can instantly, definitively, and continuously inactivate shared air," stated Jeff Mullen, Dynamics founder and CEO. "What's even more exciting is this technology is going to be able to benefit the general public. We have customers ranging from coffee shops and yoga studios to hospitals and long-term care communities."

According to Mullen, the first long-term care organization to deploy Nanowave Air is Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, the largest aging services provider in western Pennsylvania.

Susan Dachille, RN, MBA VP, of Quality and Risk Management at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network noted, "We're pleased to have been able to collaborate early with Dynamics in our ongoing pursuit of new technologies and evidence-based practices that can heighten our precautionary and infection control measures, especially during this pandemic."

Nanowave technology has now been tested with the COVID-19 virus, Staphylococcus, and Bacteriophage PhiX174. The inactivation rates for a Nanowave Air device operating at 300 LPM is as follows:

Airborne Pathogen Nanowave Air Inactivation at 300 LPM SARS-CoV-2 / COVID-19 virus up to 99% Staphylococcus aureus up to 99.5% Bacteriophage PhiX174 up to 99.9%

Nanowave technology has now been tested in enough experiments with enough different types of pathogens, including over 120 experiments against the COVID-19 virus itself, that inactivation rates for additional airborne viruses and bacteria have been developed. The below inactivation rates were developed using Dynamics' proprietary data, historical public data, and generally accepted scientific methods.

Airborne Pathogen Nanowave Air Inactivation at 300 LPM Influenza up to 99% Rhinovirus (the common cold) up to 99% Mycobacterium tuberculosis up to 99.9% Norovirus up to 99.5% Mycobacterium abscessus up to 99% Burkholderia cepacia up to 99% Pseudomonas aeruginosa up to 99.9% Acinetobacter baumannii up to 99.5%





Nanowave Air includes multiple high-performance motors that pull air into the device at up to 300 LPM for instant virus inactivation. At this speed, the device is inactivating viruses and bacteria in less than two milliseconds. Nanowave Air is so powerful that inactivated air can be pushed over ten feet away from the device – a capability necessary to inactivate air in large spaces such as medical examining rooms, break rooms, conference rooms, locker rooms and living rooms.

Additional information on Nanowave Air™ and Dynamics Nanowave technology, including the recent Staphylococcus study, can be found at https://www.nanowaveair.com. Consumers are also able to purchase Nanowave Air directly through this website.

Nanowave Air™ has received Federal Communication Commission ("FCC") certification, Edison Testing Laboratories ("ETL") certification, and Conformite Europeene ("CE") certification. As tested by ETL, all UV-C is contained in the device and no UV-C leaves the device. With these certifications, Nanowave Air meets the electrical and safety criteria necessary for launch in numerous countries.

Nanowave Air inactivates pathogens. Inactivation of a virus or bacteria is a process where the RNA or DNA of a pathogen is damaged so it can no longer replicate.

Dynamics Inc. designs and manufactures edge-to-edge flexible electronics, traditionally used in payment cards and mobile phones, and has over a decade of experience building proprietary, high-intensity UV platforms. Dynamics has won numerous technical achievement awards including Best of Innovation Awards at the International Consumer Electronics Show in both 2011 and 2018. In May 2020, Dynamics achieved what is believed to be the first documented SARS-CoV-2 inactivation with UV-C. For more information, visit https://www.DynamicsInc.com. Dynamics' products are Made in Pittsburgh, Built For Everyone™.

