The First Years Marks Milestone Anniversary, Celebrating 75 Years of Trusted Parenting, Product Innovation, and Excellence

Baby Brand Reflects on Decades of Accomplishments, and Plans to Continue Helping Parents Make the First Years, the Best Years

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After 75 years, The First Years is still listening and evolving its products to meet the daily challenges of today's families. What started with a diaper pin 75 years ago, quickly developed into a baby brand that parents and caregivers could trust. Developing innovative and useful products that would help parents outsmart the obstacles they'd face at home with their baby, the brand made it a point to listen to doctors, childcare experts, and parents from the beginning.

It was 1949 when two young parents, Marshall and Evelyn Sidman, began selling an innovative diaper pin that wouldn't prick parents' fingers or baby's delicate skin. From baby's first diaper change to their first steps, The First Years has been an integral part of the parenting journey for millions of families for decades. By the 70s, the brand – whose product ideation was led by mostly men who did not have children themselves – formed a local Parents Council, made up of expectant and new parents to offer feedback and test products. The First Years took that real-world feedback from these parents to inspire new ideas based on their own experiences at home with a newborn.

"As we commemorate this significant milestone, we've taken a nostalgic journey through the years, reminiscing about the achievements we've made and the generations we've touched," says Greg Miller, Sr. Vice President. "The First Years' commitment to quality and excellence has made it a trusted brand for parents, grandparents, and caregivers worldwide. Our 75th-anniversary celebration isn't just about looking back; it's about celebrating the community that has grown up with us; the community that has shaped The First Years to be who we are today. We extend our gratitude to the families who have entrusted us with the care of their little ones."

With too many fan-favorite products to share, The First Years' most recent award-winning introduction was the Sunset Baby Soother™ featuring DreamRed™ Technology. The nursery night light and white noise sound machine, designed to guide babies to sleep the way Mother Nature intended gently, won the 2023 Juvenile Products Manufacturer's Association Innovation Award (JPMA) and the National Parenting Product Award (NAPPA).

Miller adds, "As the brand looks to the future, our team is excited for what's to come. We remain dedicated to innovating and creating products that adapt to the evolving needs of modern families. Our commitment to safety, quality, and the well-being of every child continues to drive us forward. We invite our valued customers, partners, and friends to join us in celebrating 75 years."

Follow The First Years on Facebook and Instagram for special anniversary events, promotions, and a walk down memory lane. Share your #TFYMoments and be a part of this joyous occasion.

About TOMY International

TOMY International (www.tomy.com) is a leading global designer, producer, and marketer of a broad range of innovative, high-quality toys sold to preschoolers, youths and adults under the TOMY® and Ertl® brands as well as products for parents, infants and toddlers marketed under Lamaze®, The First Years®, JJ Cole® Collections and Boon® brands. TOMY International's mission is to make the world smile. TOMY International reaches its target consumers through multiple channels of distribution supporting more than 25,000 retail outlets throughout North and South America, Europe and Australia. TOMY International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan-based TOMY Company, Ltd. © TOMY.

Media Contact:

Allison Katz

[email protected]

(508) 963-9034

SOURCE The First Years