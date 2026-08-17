The Fitzgerald Officially Opens in the Heart of Bexley

Continental Development Ventures and the City of Bexley cut the ribbon on Main Street's new mixed-use community, bringing new residences, dining, and offices to the former Trinity Lutheran Seminary site

BEXLEY, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fitzgerald, the mixed-use development at 2200 E. Main St., officially celebrated its grand opening the past Friday, August 14, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the community's main courtyard. Brittany Neff, Regional Manager at Coastal Ridge Real Estate, and City of Bexley Mayor Ben Kessler delivered remarks before an audience of city officials, community leaders, and invited guests, followed by tours of the property led by the Coastal Ridge Real Estate team.

Developed by Columbus-based Continental Development Ventures, The Fitzgerald transforms the roughly three-acre former Trinity Lutheran Seminary apartment site, acquired from Capital University, into 226 studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences above approximately 11,000 square feet of ground-floor restaurant and retail space, roughly 12,500 square feet of office space, and a structured parking garage with approximately 300 spaces. Located between Bexley City Hall and the Bexley Gateway, the development knits a long-underutilized stretch of Main Street back into the fabric of one of Central Ohio's most walkable communities.

"The Fitzgerald is exactly the kind of project we love to build: one that belongs to its neighborhood," said Frank Kass, founding partner of Continental Development Ventures. "Bexley's Main Street has always been special, and working alongside the city and Capital University, we've created a place where people can live, dine, work, and gather. Today's ribbon cutting is the culmination of that partnership."

The project reflects a multi-year public-private collaboration, including city support for the public parking garage through tax increment financing and an extensive public review process.

"The Fitzgerald is a generational investment in Bexley, bringing needed housing, medical offices, public parking, and restaurant space to the City," Mayor Kessler shared. "This dynamic new development builds on the energy of Main Street, highlighting our town center as a walkable destination for residents and visitors alike."

Residences at The Fitzgerald feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, smart-home entry, and select private balconies. Community amenities include a fitness center, resident clubhouse, two outdoor courtyards, a rooftop terrace, and garage parking. Leasing is now underway, with tours available daily; the community is professionally managed by Coastal Ridge Real Estate.

"From the first tour, residents feel what makes this community different: the quality of the homes and a location steps from everything that makes Bexley, Bexley," said Marci Grime, VP Operations, Coastal Ridge Real Estate. "We're proud to welcome our first residents home."

The Fitzgerald's dining lineup is anchored by Hudson 29 Kitchen + Drink, the polished-casual concept from Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, slated to open at the development in spring 2027.

For leasing information, visit www.thefitzgeraldbexley.com or call (380) 253-8387.

About Continental Development Ventures

Founded in Columbus, Ohio, by Frank Kass and Jack Lucks, Continental Development Ventures is a multidisciplinary, nationwide developer and builder of commercial real estate, with a portfolio spanning mixed-use, hospitality, senior living, campus communities, and industrial development.

About Coastal Ridge Real Estate

Coastal Ridge Real Estate is a Columbus, Ohio-based real estate investment and property management firm specializing in multifamily communities across the country.

SOURCE Coastal Ridge Real Estate