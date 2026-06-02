Trailhead Vista Cuts The Ribbon at The Edge of Newark's TJ Evans Trail

New luxury apartment community opens on West Main Street with direct access to a 14.2-mile walking and cycling corridor

NEWARK, Ohio, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailhead Vista, a brand-new luxury apartment community developed by Vista Residential Partners and managed by Coastal Ridge Real Estate, officially opened today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2010 W. Main Street. Newark Mayor Jeff Hall joined Scott Hartley of Vista Residential Partners, along with members of the development and management teams, to mark the community's debut before a gathering of residents, community partners, and guests.

True to its name, Trailhead Vista sits at the doorstep of the TJ Evans Trail, the 14.2-mile recreational corridor connecting Newark to Johnstown. The community delivers one- and two-bedroom garden-style apartments designed by Columbus-based architect ArchAll, positioned for residents who want elevated finishes paired with immediate access to one of central Ohio's most active outdoor amenities.

"Trailhead Vista reflects the type of community we are proud to bring to growing markets like Newark. Residents are looking for more than just an apartment. They want quality design, thoughtful amenities, and a location that supports the lifestyle they want to live. With direct access to the TJ Evans Trail and a strong amenity offering, Trailhead Vista delivers a living experience that connects people to both the outdoors and the community around them." Marci Grimes, Vice President, Operations – New Development, Coastal Ridge Real Estate.

The participation of Mayor Hall underscored the project's role in the continued growth of Newark's west side, adding new housing and amenities to one of the area's most established residential corridors.

Apartment homes feature 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, and in-unit washers and dryers. The community's amenity package includes a resort-style swimming pool, an expansive clubhouse, a fitness center, a coffee station, a pet park, and a secure parcel room.

Following the ceremony, guests gathered inside the clubhouse for a reception catered by Palumbo's, with local craft beer poured by Dankhouse Brewing. The afternoon concluded with self-guided tours of the model units, fitness center, business center, and clubhouse.

Trailhead Vista is now leasing one- and two-bedroom apartments. For floor plans, pricing, and tour scheduling, visit livetrailheadvista.com or call (740) 235-3786.

About Trailhead Vista Trailhead Vista is a new construction luxury apartment community located at 2010 W. Main Street in Newark, Ohio. The garden-style community offers one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with high-end finishes, a full amenity package, and direct access to the TJ Evans Trail. Trailhead Vista is professionally managed by Coastal Ridge Real Estate. Learn more at livetrailheadvista.com.

About Coastal Ridge Real Estate Coastal Ridge is a vertically integrated real estate investment, development and management firm exclusively focused on rented residential strategies across the United States. Founded in 2013, Coastal Ridge is headquartered in Columbus, OH with offices in California and Florida as well as multi-disciplined employees in all regions of the country. Coastal Ridge has an established track record of successfully managing properties, identifying undervalued and underutilized properties across the risk spectrum, and creating value through the application of extensive hands-on management over the real estate investment lifecycle. Coastal Ridge's current portfolio is comprised of over 46,000 multifamily units and student housing beds. Coastal Ridge is a Top 25 owner and manager of student housing in the U.S. and has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America five times. For more information visit www.coastalridge.com.

About Vista Residential Partners Vista Residential Partners, founded in 2000 by Eduardo (Ed) de Guardiola, is a premier national multifamily developer headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. With decades of experience, we are committed to shaping vibrant, sustainable communities across the United States. Our portfolio spans across key growth markets, blending innovative design, exceptional craftsmanship, and a focus on enhancing the quality of life for our residents.

We specialize in the construction and development of high-quality multifamily properties, from luxury apartments to mixed-use communities. Driven by a passion for creating enduring spaces that foster connection, we prioritize long-term value, environmental sustainability, and a forward-thinking approach to urban living.

Explore our diverse range of projects, from urban to suburban developments, and discover how we are transforming neighborhoods and setting new standards in the multifamily housing industry. At Vista Residential Partners, we are dedicated to delivering excellence in every aspect of our work, with a focus on innovation, integrity, and a commitment to community.

SOURCE Coastal Ridge Real Estate