The Five Shifts That Separate First-Time CEOs From Lasting Ones With Mike Viola, ICF-Certified Executive Coach

The founder of EmpowerUP Coaching shares what he has learned advising leaders in investor-backed companies.

PHILADELPHIA, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Viola, an ICF-certified executive coach and strategic advisor, today shares the five shifts that separate first-time CEOs from lasting ones. Known for helping C-suite leaders think clearly, lead confidently, and perform at the highest level, Viola draws on more than two decades of operating and advisory experience in investor-backed companies to identify what truly differentiates enduring chief executives from those who stall out.

"Many first-time CEOs are exceptionally capable, even when priorities collide," said Viola. "What determines whether they last isn't intelligence or effort. It's their ability to evolve how they lead as complexity increases."

Based on years of coaching CEOs and senior executives navigating growth, board expectations and organizational scale, Viola outlines five critical leadership shifts and actionable insights:

From Solving Problems to Orchestrating Systems

Move beyond being the chief problem-solver. Early on, create a clear "decision ownership map" that defines who owns key decisions, who provides input and where the CEO must truly engage. From Controlling Reactions to Narrating Thinking

In high-stakes moments, make your thinking visible. Verbalizing how you're processing trade-offs shifts your team's focus from managing your emotions to managing the business. From Building Alignment to Driving Accountability

End leadership meetings with explicit commitments. Each executive should state their top priority, how success will be measured, and when they'll report back, turning discussion into measurable action. From Defending Decisions to Framing Choice

With boards and investors, focus less on proving you're right and more on clarifying trade-offs. Demonstrate how you think under pressure and where you want board input versus where you're committed. From Hustling Harder to Recovering Smarter

Build sustainable performance by scheduling recovery with intention: mental, physical, and emotional. A CEO's nervous system sets the tone for the organization.

Together, these shifts help first-time CEOs evolve from high-performing operators into durable, enterprise-level leaders.

"The first-time CEOs who thrive don't try to be superhuman," added Viola. "They learn to lead from a different altitude. They shift from proving their worth to creating the conditions where everyone—including themselves—can perform exceptionally."

Through his firm, EmpowerUP Coaching, Viola works with CEOs and C-suite leaders juggling growth mandates, board pressure and competing priorities. As a former operator himself, he understands the weight of executive responsibility and focuses on turning strategy into disciplined execution.

About Mike Viola:

Mike Viola is an ICF-certified executive coach and former operator who partners with CEOs, founders, and C-suite leaders to accelerate performance and scale leadership systems that create measurable enterprise value. He brings more than twenty years of operating experience, and his coaching anchors to board-aligned goals and a short set of KPIs that make progress visible.

Before founding EmpowerUP Coaching, Mike held senior roles across several high-growth healthcare and services businesses. Most recently, as Regional President at naviHealth, he directed a $1.2 billion healthcare-spend market through exit to UnitedHealthcare, launched partnerships across eight states, and delivered sustained EBITDA growth through disciplined execution and leadership development.

Mike's coaching combines the rigor of an operator with the objectivity of a strategic partner. Clients use him to improve decision velocity, strengthen delegation and succession, and turn strategy into disciplined execution. Engagements often focus on first-time CEOs, post-financing leadership teams, and executives leading large-scale change.

Mike holds an MBA from the Wharton School and a BA in Economics from Princeton University. He is certified by the International Coaching Federation and Hogan Assessments. Violaalso serves as an advisor to and investor in early-stage healthcare companies, including Palvella Therapeutics, Legion Health, and Arsana Health.

