The Fives Hotels & Residences in Riviera Maya Announces a Line-Up of Events to Celebrate the Holidays

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season quickly approaches, The Fives Hotels & Residences invites travelers to switch the snow for sand and celebrate with the Riviera Maya as a tropical paradise backdrop. Under its All Senses Inclusive concept, the brand will hold a series of authentic local experiences, sumptuous gastronomic offerings, live music and more for travelers looking to spend this holiday season abroad.

At The Fives Beach Hotel & Residences, the night before Christmas will be a memorable evening with a series of traditional festivities for guests of all ages. The property's main plaza will transform into a traditional Mexican posada, allowing visitors to experience the observance of a Mexican Holy Night. The family-friendly evening will be complete with piñatas, hot chocolate, churros, amongst other mouthwatering delicacies. On Christmas Eve, guests can also choose from 15 unique dining venues, while the favorite Flavors Restaurant will serve traditional holiday dishes to its international fare menu including roasted turkey, apple purée, cod, and pork.

To ring in the New Year, guests have several options as three luxurious five-course dinners will be held on-site at Sea Olive, Pizco and Mestizo restaurants. The sumptuous menu will include lobster bathed in champagne beurre blanc and spicy butter, lamb rack with scalloped potatoes & pea purée, and chestnut cheesecake with blackberry and Moet rose perfume.

To close the night, the five-star property will offer guests waiting for the clock to strike midnight a memorable New Year's Eve show held at the main infinity pool from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Guests will be able to enjoy live music by a DJ, a traditional show playing tribute to local Mayan culture, fireworks, lucky grapes for each stroke of midnight, and more.

The Fives Downtown Hotel & Residences, shielded between the lively city bustle and the breathtaking Caribbean coastline, will offer visitors an unforgettable holiday season with a scrumptious three-course Christmas dinner serving Mexican specialties such as tamales, pozole, and more. The dinner will be priced at approximately 49 US dollars per person.

The Fives Downtown will wait for the clock to strike midnight with a lively rooftop party presenting a five-star dinner, open bar, midnight fireworks, live DJ, grapes for the countdown and the best views of Playa del Carmen. The dinner and party will be priced at approximately 166 US dollars per person.

For families and friends seeking holiday fun in the sun, The Fives Beach offers the best meld of activities, cultural immersion, and relaxation with lavish accommodations in one, two, or three-bedroom residences-style suites for ultimate comfort. For more information and reservations, visit https://www.thefiveshotels.com.

