The Fives Oceanfront, a new luxury boutique hotel in Puerto Morelos, joins Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ L.V.X. Collection

The Fives Oceanfront is also home to the world's first ever RoMarley Beach House , founded by Rohan Marley, son of the legendary musician Bob Marley. It is an exclusive beach club offering a complete sensory experience of delicious food, creative mixology, and a soulful music selection. Since its July 2020 opening, The Fives Oceanfront and RoMarley Beach House has become a Riviera Maya hotspot and coastal escape for high-profile athletes, models, celebrities, reality stars, and influencers.

As a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, The Fives Oceanfront can now offer all of its guests eligibility to enroll in the I Prefer hotel rewards program, which extends points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, elite status, and special benefits such as complimentary Internet to members upon every stay at more than 600 participating Preferred Hotels & Resorts locations worldwide.

The Fives, founded in 2009 by TM Real Estate Group, boasts a trio collection of hotel and residence properties, some of which feature the "All Senses Inclusive" program (derived from inspiring all the five senses) - providing accommodations, food and beverages for one flat fee. The Fives Oceanfront is the newest addition to the collection, joining sister properties The Fives Beach Hotel & Residences and The Fives Downtown Hotel & Residences, Curio Collection by Hilton, located in Playa Del Carmen, another 20 miles south of Puerto Morelos.

"Stunning locale, upscale comfort and personal touches are an important part of The Fives Oceanfront ethos, and it is an honor to be recognized by Preferred Hotels & Resorts," says Sandor Winkler, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, The Fives. "We look forward to joining forces and continuing to serve our guests - with a commitment to providing peace of mind for an all-around enjoyable stay at our property. Being part of this global network of distinct and distinguished hotels will help amplify our brand, and its unique offerings, on a much broader scale."

For more information on The Fives Oceanfront, click here - and photos of the property can be found here. For more information on RoMarley Beach House, click here .

