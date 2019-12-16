NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.

The fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is projected to grow from USD 498 million in 2019 to USD 3,583 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of fixed-wing VTOL UAVs in the commercial and military verticals is one of the most significant factors expected to drive the growth of the market.



Based on vertical, the military segment is estimated to lead the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market in 2019.The growth of the military segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of fixed-wing VTOL UAVs in various military applications such as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and electronic warfare.



These fixed-wing VTOL drones reduce collateral damage while hovering, searching, and identifying, which makes them an invaluable asset for the military, driving the growth of the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market.



The growth of these segments is attributed to the increasing demand for low-weight unmanned platforms for commercial applications, the presence of manufacturers for fixed-wing VTOL UAV in this category, and the regulations pertaining to the use of unmanned platforms under <25 kilograms of weight. North America is estimated to lead the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market in 2019.

The North American region is estimated to lead the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market in 2019.The US and Canada are key countries considered for market analysis in this region.



An increase in the defense expenditure of the US and Canada and the presence of major fixed-wing VTOL UAV manufacturers in North America are key factors contributing to the growth of the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market in this region.



Break-up of profiles of primary participants for this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Manager Level – 40%, and Director Level – 25%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 30%, Asia Pacific – 20%, and RoW – 5%



Key players operating in the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market include ALTI UAS (South Africa), URKSPECSystems (Ukraine), Arcturus UAV (US), Vertical Technologies (Netherlands), Carbonix (Australia), Lockheed Martin (US), Textron Inc. (US), and Threod Systems (Estonia).



Research Coverage

This research study covers the segmentation of the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market on the basis of vertical (military, commercial, government & law enforcement, and consumer), mode of operation (remotely piloted, optionally piloted, and fully autonomous), range [Visual Line of Sight (VLOS), Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS), and Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)], MTOW (<25 kilograms,="" 25-100="" kilograms,="" and="">100 kilograms), endurance (<5 hours,="" 5-10="" hours,="">10 hours), and propulsion (electric, hybrid, gasoline). These segments and subsegments are mapped across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World.

The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding key factors such as the drivers, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges influencing the growth of the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market. It also offers an analysis of micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market.



Reasons to buy the report:

The fixed-wing VTOL UAV market report focuses on various levels of analyses—industry analysis, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape; high-growth regions and countries, and their respective regulatory policies; and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The fixed-wing VTOL UAV market report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Information regarding the competitive landscape of the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market

• Market Sizing: The estimated market size in 2019 and projection of the market from 2019 to 2025

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market

• Market Overview: Market dynamics and subsequent analysis of associated trends as well as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges prevailing in the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the market for fixed-wing VTOL UAVs across various regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market

• Regional Analysis: Factors influencing the market share of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Rest of the World

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading market players



