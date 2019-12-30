NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in flame retardant plastics market to 2024 by end use industry (Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics, Wire & Cable, Pipe & Tank, Building & Construction, Transportation, Marine and Others), plastics type (PVC, Polyolefin, Polyurethane, ABS, PC, PA, PBT, Epoxy, Phenolic, Polyester, Vinylester and Others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the flame retardant plastics market looks promising with opportunities in the electrical & electronics, building & construction, transportation, wire & cable, pipe & tank, aerospace & defense, and marine industries. The flame retardant plastics market is expected to reach an estimated $55 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are stringent government regulation towards fire safety, growing consumption of flame retardant plastics in electrical and electronics market, and increasing demand for halogen free wire and cable market.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the flame retardant plastics Market by industry, includes increasing demand for non-halogenated polymers.



The study includes the flame retardant plastics market trend and forecast for the flame retardant plastics market through 2024, segmented by end use industry, plastics type, plastic group, and region as follows:



Flame Retardant Plastics Market by Polymer [$M and Kilotons shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:



PVCPolyolefinPolyurethaneABS/PCETPsEpoxyUPROthers(PEEK+PEI+PEKK)

Flame Retardant Plastics Market by End Use Industry [$M and kilotons shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Aerospace & DefenseElectrical & ElectronicsWire & CablePipe & TankBuilding & ConstructionTransportationMarineOthers



Flame Retardant Plastics Market by Plastics Group [$M and kilotons shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

ThermosetThermoplastic



Flame Retardant Plastics Market by Region [$M and kilotons shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEurope

GermanyFranceUKSpainItalyOther European countriesAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanKoreaOther APAC countriesRest of the World Latin AmericaMiddle East & Others



Some of the flame retardant plastics companies profiled in this report include BASF, DowDupont, Sabic, LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, Sumitomo Chemical, Huntsman, Hexion, and Momentive are among the major flame retardant plastics manufacturers.



The analyst forecasts that polyurethane will remain the largest polymer for flame retardant plastics over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for PU foam in building & construction and transportation industries. The polyolefin is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand halogen free and low smoke wire and cables.



Within this market, flame retardant plastics for wire and cable is expected witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for flame retardant plastic insulation for underground cables and power cables.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the over the forecast period due to growth in building and construction activities and increasing vehicle production.



Some of the features of "Flame Retardant Plastics Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Flame retardant plastics market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by region, application and end user industry.

Segmentation analysis: Flame retardant plastics market size by application, material type, and product form in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Flame retardant plastics market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of flame retardant plastics in the lame retardant plastics market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of Flame retardant plastics in the flame retardant plastics market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the flame retardant plastics market by end use industry (Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics, Wire & Cable, Pipe & Tank, Building & Construction, Transportation, Marine and Others), plastics type (PVC, Polyolefin, Polyurethane, ABS, PC, PA, PBT, Epoxy, Phenolic, Polyester, Vinylester and Others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the flame retardant plastics market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the flame retardant plastics market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this flame retardant plastics market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the flame retardant plastics market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the flame retardant plastics market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this flame retardant plastics market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this flame retardant plastics area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this flame retardant plastics market?



