The Flamenco Festival New York returns with Tomatito, Manuel Liñán, Rafael Riqueni and The Spanish National Ballet for its 23rd edition dedicated to Paco De Lucía and the Spanish Guitar

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 1 to 17, the most important flamenco event in the United States will offer 44 performances in New York, Miami, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington DC with 230 artists.



The Flamenco Festival New York returns for its 23rd edition which features 230 artists that will bring the best of flamenco to the United States in 2024. This year the festival is a special tribute to Paco de Lucía, on the tenth anniversary of his death, and to the Spanish guitar, on the 400th anniversary of the death of the Spanish musician and poet Vicente Espinel, a genius of the Spanish Golden Age who is credited with having added the fifth string to the guitar.

The Spanish National Ballet will play at the 23rd Flamenco Festival in New York

Tomatito, Rafael Riqueni, Raúl Cantizano, Rycardo Moreno, Antonia Jiménez, Olga Pericet, Manuel Liñán, Alfonso Losa, Israel Fernández and the Ballet Nacional de España, among others, will bring the best of flamenco dancing, guitar playing and singing to delight audiences from March 1 to 17 at unrepeatable moments in 21 venues in New York, Miami, Boston, Chicago, and Washington DC, such as the New York City Center, the Town Hall, the Public Theatre, Jazz at Lincoln Center and the Berklee Theatre.



As Miguel Marín, director of Flamenco Festival, points out, this "is a very special edition, because it is dedicated to the grand ambassador of our country's culture, the Spanish guitar, and to the genius Paco de Lucía. To reflect on the maestro's talent we wanted to have artists from different generations and styles."



Parallel events will enrich the festival experience, such as the tribute to Vicente Espinel at the Cervantes Institute, the symposium on Paco de Lucía organized by the Foundation for Iberian Music at the New York University Graduate Center, or the premiere of "Transmissions" at the KJCIC at New York University.



Flamenco Festival is one of the largest events of Spanish performing arts and a great international platform for flamenco, which has offered to date more than 1,350 performances with 169 companies in 101 cities and 161 venues around the world. Tickets and all the information about Flamenco Festival New York 2024 are available at flamencofestival.org.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327835/Ballet_Nacional_de_Espana.jpg

SOURCE The Flamenco Festival