The Flavor Experience Enters a New Era

FREEPORT, Maine, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Having owned and operated The Flavor Experience for the past 15 years, BSI Conferences' Sharyn and Bruce Iler are passing the baton. Under their guidance, The Flavor Experience has grown from a small conference to the foodservice industry's preeminent event, becoming an essential resource for operators looking to stay trend-forward and inspired in their food and beverage menu-development efforts.

"Bruce and I are proud of The Flavor Experience's legacy," says Sharyn Iler. "We are extremely grateful for the support from so many friends of our 'Flavor Family.' Our team is especially excited in knowing that the conference will continue with the same passion under the experienced guidance of Cathy Holley and her team."

Cathy Nash Holley, publisher and owner of Flavor & The Menu, is no stranger to The Flavor Experience. Since its inception, Flavor & The Menu, a media brand serving the foodservice industry, has been the event's exclusive media partner, and Holley has worked closely with Sharyn and the BSI team in translating menu trends coverage and curating content for The Flavor Experience.

In her expanded role as president of The Flavor Experience, Holley will oversee the continued growth of the event, ensuring a high-impact experience for both operator attendees and sponsors. Under her leadership, The Flavor Experience will continue to provide trend-forward and inspirational tastes and takeaways in a distinguished event format.

"Over the last 15 years, Sharyn and her team—through a combination of passion, expertise and attention to quality—have created an unparalleled event unique in the industry," says Holley. "Building on the many years of accomplished execution, I look forward to the opportunity to bring my foodservice expertise to a deeper role at The Flavor Experience. I am committed to maintaining its position as the ultimate celebration of the passion for flavor that is very much alive in the industry today."

Flavor & The Menu will continue its role as media partner, with its editorial team providing direction on curating content. The Flavor Experience's Christina Fischer, Chef Val Molinelli and Commer Beverage's David Commer and Barbara Akin will make the transition with the new ownership, maintaining their roles in ensuring a quality event that continues to provide trend-forward inspiration for the foodservice industry.

The Flavor Experience is held each August in Newport Beach, Calif. The 2020 event will take place August 17-19 at the Marriott Hotel & Spa, Newport Beach, Calif. www.flavorexperience.com



About BSI Conferences, Inc./The Flavor Experience

BSI Conferences, Inc., has owned and operated The Flavor Experience for 15 years. Helmed by Sharyn and Bruce Iler, the conference provides actionable content and trend-forward food and beverages for menu-development decision-makers from the high-volume segments of the foodservice industry. Sponsors are food & beverage manufacturers, commodity boards and industry suppliers. The BSI team also has created a legacy of supporting the industry through scholarships and industry work experience through the National Restaurant Association's ProStart program and through fundraising efforts and donations to CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees), which supports families of restaurant employees navigating life-altering circumstances.

About Flavor & The Menu

For nearly 20 years, Flavor & The Menu magazine has been a trusted resource for the foodservice industry, providing readers with menu trends, strategies and solutions. In print six times a year and online at getflavor.com, the team includes Cathy Nash Holley as Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, Managing Editor Katie Ayoub and Julie Tobias, National Accounts Manager. Its audience includes high-volume menu developers influencing the majority of menus nationwide. The editorial mission aims at positioning flavor as the strategic point of differentiation and growth for foodservice operators, all the while igniting the passion for flavor among its readership. Its award-winning Top 10 Trends edition, published each January, has become a highly anticipated read among foodservice professionals.



