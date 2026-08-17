The Flavor of Summer Has Arrived: Bonne Maman® Introduces Peach Pie Filling to Baking Aisles

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonne Maman®, the #1 premium preserves brand in the U.S., is bringing a taste of summer to kitchens with the launch of Peach Pie Filling, now arriving in specialty and mass grocers nationwide.

Following the successful introduction of Pumpkin Pie Filling last Fall, the newest addition to the pie fillings portfolio draws on the same time-honored recipes, premium ingredients, and technique that have made Bonne Maman a trusted name in households across the country.

Bonne Maman has released its newest Pie Filling offering: Peach Pie, bringing a taste of summer to grocery aisles nationwide.

Made with simple, premium ingredients and featuring large, visible pieces of fruit, Bonne Maman Peach Pie Filling delivers homemade taste in a convenient, ready-to-bake format—just pour into your favorite pie crust, bake, and serve. The filling makes it easy to elevate baking occasions, from classic peach pies and cobblers to creative desserts and entertaining recipes all year long.

Like all Bonne Maman products, the pie fillings contain no high fructose corn syrup, preservatives, additives, or artificial colors. The full Bonne Maman Pie Fillings lineup now includes five flavors: Apple, Blueberry, Cherry, Pumpkin (seasonally), and the new Peach variety, all available in 21.1 oz. glass jars.

Bonne Maman Peach Pie Filling is now available at select retailers nationwide, with a suggested retail price of $9.99 per 21.1 oz. jar.

For more information or to find a jar near you, visit bonnemaman.us.

About Bonne Maman

Bonne Maman is the #1 premium preserves brand in the U.S. The brand provides consumers with products of the highest quality that follow timeless French culinary traditional recipes. Bonne Maman award-winning Preserves, Jellies, and Spreads are non-GMO Project Verified. Bonne Maman Preserves are made with premium ingredients, have no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial additives, and no added preservatives. Made with simple ingredients you might find in your grandmother's kitchen, Bonne Maman is crafted to capture that homemade taste. To learn more about Bonne Maman, visit http://www.bonnemaman.us or follow us on Facebook @bonnemamanusa or Instagram @bonnemaman_us.

SOURCE Bonne Maman