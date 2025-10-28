Bonne Maman® Expands Its Pie Fillings Category with Two Irresistible New Flavors: Pumpkin and Four Fruits

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonne Maman® , the #1 premium preserves brand in the U.S., is serving up even more ways to bake with love this holiday season. Following the buzzworthy debut of its Pie Fillings category last year, the brand is introducing two delectable new flavors — Pumpkin and Four Fruits Pie Fillings — created to bring the taste of homemade tradition straight to kitchens nationwide.

Bonne Maman is making it easier than ever for home bakers and dessert enthusiasts to elevate their baked goods. Each jar of Pie Filling is crafted with generous amounts of fruit and simple, premium ingredients that capture the homemade deliciousness that consumers know and love.

Packaged in elegant glass jars, Bonne Maman Pie Fillings make baking both convenient and delicious — the perfect shortcut to homemade flavor. The Four Fruits Pie Filling comes together in just three steps: pour, bake, and enjoy. The Pumpkin Filling is perfectly spiced and sweetened; simply mix in eggs and milk, then bake for a classic homemade taste with no guesswork.

Now available in five irresistible flavors: Apple, Blueberry, Cherry, Pumpkin, and Four Fruits, Bonne Maman Pie Fillings offer endless opportunities for holiday baking and entertaining, whether it's a classic pie, festive breakfast pastry, or a new family favorite in the making.

The Bonne Maman Pumpkin and Four Fruits Pie Fillings are now available at select retailers nationwide. Suggested retail price $9.99 for 21.1 oz jars. Like all Bonne Maman products, its Pie Fillings are free from high fructose corn syrup, preservatives, additives, and artificial colors — made simply, with love.

For more information and recipes, visit bonnemaman.us.

About Bonne Maman

Bonne Maman is the #1 premium preserves brand in the U.S. The brand provides consumers with products of the highest quality that follow timeless French culinary traditional recipes. Bonne Maman Preserves, Jellies, and Spreads are non-GMO Project Verified. Bonne Maman Preserves are made with premium ingredients, have no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial additives, and no added preservatives. Made with simple ingredients you might find in your grandmother's kitchen, Bonne Maman is crafted to capture that homemade taste. To learn more about Bonne Maman, visit http://www.bonnemaman.us or follow us on FB @bonnemamanusa or IG @bonnemaman_us.

