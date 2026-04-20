The Flex Company Expands Access to Menstrual Disc Innovation with New 6-Pack and "Beginners Welcome" Campaign

For years, limited education and stigma have contributed to hesitation around trying new period products. Today, however, that dynamic is shifting. Although nearly 25 percent¹ of Gen Z adults were not taught how to use menstrual products before their first period, they are 63 percent¹ more likely to openly discuss menstruation than previous generations. This growing openness is reshaping expectations around period care, placing greater emphasis on comfort, transparency and personal agency.

The Flex Co. founder and CEO Lauren Schulte Wang has been leading this shift since starting the company in 2016. "Gen Z is more open and curious than any generation before them, and that's creating space for more honest conversations about period care," said Wang. "With 'Beginners Welcome,' the goal is to reduce the pressure around trying something new and make that first experience feel more approachable. By bringing our smaller packs at a lower price point to market, we're making innovative, body-safe period products more accessible for first time users."

After struggling with health issues linked to traditional period products, Wang founded The Flex Co. to address a category she saw as outdated and underserved. Her vision was to create more comfortable, effective solutions while fostering more open, honest conversations around menstruation.

To support that shift, the company is introducing a new 6-pack single-use format of their best-selling Flex Disc, lowering the barrier to trial and removing the expectation of immediate mastery. Designed by women, for women, Flex Discs are 100 percent body safe, offer up to 12 hours of leak protection and are designed for a comfortable, barely-there feel. Additionally, Flex Discs are designed to hold as much as 5+ super tampons (60mL) so you only need two per day – reducing waste by 60 percent compared to traditional products and giving women more freedom.

"At Flex, we see Gen Z's willingness to learn and natural curiosity as a real opportunity to reframe the period conversation. While trying a disc might feel intimidating at first, we're working hard to help women feel confident and know that everyone starts somewhere," Wang continued.

As The Flex Co. marks its tenth year disrupting legacy period care, the "Beginners Welcome" campaign launches nationally today. The rollout spans subway placements, out of home displays and video across digital and streaming, alongside user-generated content and messaging rooted in highlighting a simple truth: first times are weird, but 100 percent worth it.

According to Flex users, 97 percent said they couldn't feel the disc while wearing it, 64 percent reported fewer cramps, and 80 percent experienced less dryness and irritation compared to their previous period product. The new 6-pack is available starting today in more than 7,500 stores nationwide at Target, Walmart and Walgreens and HEB, with prices starting at $9.97.

The Flex Co.'s award-winning product portfolio includes Flex Disc™, Flex Cup™, Flex Reusable Disc™, Flex Plant+ Disc™, Flex Ultra Thin Pads™, Flex Daily Liners™, Softdisc® and Softcup® and has sold over 185 million menstrual discs since launching in 2016. Its products are sold in over 30,000 retailers across North America. To learn more, please visit FlexFits.com.

About The Flex Co.

The Flex Co. is the top-selling sustainable period care brand known for creating a more comfortable period for everyone. Our product portfolio, including Flex Disc™, Flex Cup™, Flex Reusable Disc™, Flex Plant+ Disc™, Flex Ultra Thin Pads™, Flex Daily Liners™, Softdisc®, and Softcup®, is sold in over 30,000 retailers across North America. Based in Venice, California, The Flex Co. is FDA-registered and is the sole designer of its products. Learn more at FlexFits.com, and join our #uterati customer community on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

SOURCE The Flex Co.