The Flex Seal Brand Announces New Product: Flex™ Caulk

Flex Seal Family of Products

02 Apr, 2024, 07:30 ET

WESTON, Fla., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Caulk is the latest innovation in caulking technology by the Flex Seal Family of Products. It is a high-performance, hybrid polymer caulk with a "Trigger Flow" nozzle that eliminates the need for a caulking gun and allows you to control the flow of the product.

"Regular caulking guns are bulky and difficult to use, so we set out to create a better way for consumers to caulk," said Phil Swift, CEO and Spokesman for the Flex Seal Family of Products. "Flex Caulk is so easy to use, just push the trigger, and you get a perfect bead every time."

About Flex Caulk:

  • 100% waterproof and can be applied to wet or dry surfaces. It even cures underwater.
  • No caulking gun needed.
  • UV, chemical & mildew resistant.
  • Dries fast and easy to clean.
  • Can be painted over once dry.
  • Its "Snap & Save" cap eliminates waste and prevents the product from drying out.
  • Best applied to surface temperatures from 0°F to 150°F. Once fully cured, Flex Caulk can withstand temperatures from -40°F up to 200°F, making it great for outdoor applications.

Flex Caulk is available now at FlexSealProducts.com and will be in major retailers soon.

About the Flex Seal Family of Products: Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of the Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides various DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.

Media Contact: Isabela Roselione, Public Relations Specialist.
(954) 282-5400 ext. 181
[email protected]

