The Flex Seal Brand Announces New Product: Flex™ Caulk

WESTON, Fla., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Caulk is the latest innovation in caulking technology by the Flex Seal Family of Products. It is a high-performance, hybrid polymer caulk with a "Trigger Flow" nozzle that eliminates the need for a caulking gun and allows you to control the flow of the product.

"Regular caulking guns are bulky and difficult to use, so we set out to create a better way for consumers to caulk," said Phil Swift, CEO and Spokesman for the Flex Seal Family of Products. "Flex Caulk is so easy to use, just push the trigger, and you get a perfect bead every time."