The Flexible Epoxy Resin Market to grow by USD 203.55 million from 2022 to 2027, 3M Co., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Atul Ltd., and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexible epoxy resin market is expected to grow by USD 203.55 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry is notably driving the flexible epoxy resin market. However, factors such as Stringent regulations and policies protecting various substrate surfaces may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (paints and coatings, adhesives, composites, electrical laminate, and others), end-user (construction, electrical and electronics, military and defense, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the flexible epoxy resin market including 3M Co., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Atul Ltd., Chang Chun Group, Conren Resin Flooring Ltd, DAICEL ChemTech Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Easy Composites Ltd., Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kolon Industries Inc., Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., NAMA Chemicals, Olin Corp., Protex International, Shandong Landun New Material Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, and Spolchemie AS. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flexible Epoxy Resin Market 2023-2027
Flexible Epoxy Resin Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

3M Co. - The company offers flexible epoxy resin such as Scotch Weld Epoxy Adhesive 2216NS.

Flexible Epoxy Resin Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

  • The paints and coatings segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In the construction, shipbuilding, automotive, infrastructure, epoxy, and home appliances industries, flexible resin-based paints and coatings are used to coat structural parts. In addition, they reduce the cost of painting and restoring the structure by improving the strength, durability, and resilience of the structure. Furthermore, they are ideal for use in demanding temperature conditions of commercial and industry because of their strong thermal stability. Additional benefits of flexible epoxy paints and coatings include excellent UV protection properties. Flexible epoxy paints and coatings are used in oil and gas production equipment, heat exchangers, condensers, evaporators, boilers, and wastewater treatment tanks. Additionally, they are widely used in industrial, commercial, electrical, and marine industries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography 

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 66% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Demands for paints and varnishes, adhesives and Sealants, electronic products as well and others are likely to be stimulated by growth in the commercial and residential construction sector along with increased investment in infrastructure development across the region. Furthermore, demand for adhesives and sealants will be fueled by projects such as the Odia Economic Corridor project, M6 Motorway expansion, and Sarawak Sabah Highway link road, which is expected to drive growth in this flexible epoxy resin market. Developing countries such as India, Indonesia, and Thailand are investing significantly in infrastructure, thereby strengthening regional markets. The region is also becoming a center of car manufacturing, which contributes to the growth of the automotive sector and increases its demand for paints and coatings. For example, Indian government initiatives such as Make in India, FDI Promotion Grants, and Loans have encouraged car manufacturers to enter the country. They've established a production facility of their own. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Flexible Epoxy Resin Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist flexible epoxy resin market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the flexible epoxy resin market and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the flexible epoxy resin market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of flexible epoxy resin market companies

Flexible Epoxy Resin Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 203.55 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.97

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 66%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Atul Ltd., Chang Chun Group, Conren Resin Flooring Ltd, DAICEL ChemTech Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Easy Composites Ltd., Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kolon Industries Inc., Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., NAMA Chemicals, Olin Corp., Protex International, Shandong Landun New Material Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, and Spolchemie AS

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by End-User

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

