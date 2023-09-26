The Flexible Epoxy Resin Market to grow by USD 203.55 million from 2022 to 2027, 3M Co., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Atul Ltd., and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexible epoxy resin market is expected to grow by USD 203.55 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry is notably driving the flexible epoxy resin market. However, factors such as Stringent regulations and policies protecting various substrate surfaces may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (paints and coatings, adhesives, composites, electrical laminate, and others), end-user (construction, electrical and electronics, military and defense, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the flexible epoxy resin market including 3M Co., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Atul Ltd., Chang Chun Group, Conren Resin Flooring Ltd, DAICEL ChemTech Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Easy Composites Ltd., Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kolon Industries Inc., Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., NAMA Chemicals, Olin Corp., Protex International, Shandong Landun New Material Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, and Spolchemie AS. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flexible Epoxy Resin Market 2023-2027

Flexible Epoxy Resin Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

3M Co. - The company offers flexible epoxy resin such as Scotch Weld Epoxy Adhesive 2216NS.

Flexible Epoxy Resin Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The paints and coatings segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In the construction, shipbuilding, automotive, infrastructure, epoxy, and home appliances industries, flexible resin-based paints and coatings are used to coat structural parts. In addition, they reduce the cost of painting and restoring the structure by improving the strength, durability, and resilience of the structure. Furthermore, they are ideal for use in demanding temperature conditions of commercial and industry because of their strong thermal stability. Additional benefits of flexible epoxy paints and coatings include excellent UV protection properties. Flexible epoxy paints and coatings are used in oil and gas production equipment, heat exchangers, condensers, evaporators, boilers, and wastewater treatment tanks. Additionally, they are widely used in industrial, commercial, electrical, and marine industries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 66% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Demands for paints and varnishes, adhesives and Sealants, electronic products as well and others are likely to be stimulated by growth in the commercial and residential construction sector along with increased investment in infrastructure development across the region. Furthermore, demand for adhesives and sealants will be fueled by projects such as the Odia Economic Corridor project, M6 Motorway expansion, and Sarawak Sabah Highway link road, which is expected to drive growth in this flexible epoxy resin market. Developing countries such as India , Indonesia , and Thailand are investing significantly in infrastructure, thereby strengthening regional markets. The region is also becoming a center of car manufacturing, which contributes to the growth of the automotive sector and increases its demand for paints and coatings. For example, Indian government initiatives such as Make in India , FDI Promotion Grants, and Loans have encouraged car manufacturers to enter the country. They've established a production facility of their own. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Flexible Epoxy Resin Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist flexible epoxy resin market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the flexible epoxy resin market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flexible epoxy resin market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of flexible epoxy resin market companies

Flexible Epoxy Resin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 203.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 66% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Atul Ltd., Chang Chun Group, Conren Resin Flooring Ltd, DAICEL ChemTech Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Easy Composites Ltd., Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kolon Industries Inc., Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., NAMA Chemicals, Olin Corp., Protex International, Shandong Landun New Material Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, and Spolchemie AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

