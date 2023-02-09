The Flexport App Launches on Shopify to Make Global Trade Easy for Merchants Everywhere

Flexport and Shopify seamlessly integrate merchant platform with supply chain services to create a one-stop solution for global logistics

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Flexport, a global leader in supply chain technology, announced the launch of the Flexport App on Shopify – a one-stop, integrated solution designed for small-and-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to meet their global trade needs. The flagship app is the first milestone in Flexport's strategic partnership with Shopify to empower SMBs with the technology and tools they need to grow their businesses globally.

Through the Flexport App available on the Shopify App Store, millions of merchants can now quote, book, track, and ship products to the U.S., with additional port coverage coming this year. Merchants can seamlessly integrate their product library from their Shopify store, gain SKU-level visibility to inventory in transit, and choose the right ocean freight shipping solution for their business – including Less-than-Container-Load (LCL) and Full-Container-Load (FCL) services – along with customs clearance and enhanced cargo protection. Merchants will also have access to real-time cost estimates and the ability to leverage enterprise-grade reporting and analytics to remove common barriers to freight forwarding.

"Shopify and Flexport share a joint vision of breaking down global supply chain barriers for businesses of all sizes. The Flexport App's integration with Shopify and the Shopify Fulfillment Network app enables any merchant to connect their supply chain to Shop Promise, without requiring any supply chain expertise," said Aaron Brown, CEO of Shopify Logistics.

Combining Shopify's merchant platform with Flexport's logistics expertise and technology simplifies end-to-end supply chain management. Shopify became a strategic investor through Flexport's Series E funding round in 2022. As part of the investment, Shopify and Flexport have forged a strategic relationship and a shared vision to build a unified supply chain network for Shopify merchants from factory floor to customer door. Currently, Flexport provides technology and freight services to thousands of fast-growing businesses across the globe, such as Bombas, Parade, and Cotopaxi. In December, Flexport appointed Parisa Sadrzadeh as Senior Vice President of SMB Product and Technology to lead its newly-established business organization and supercharge Flexport's push to build SMB-focused logistics technology and products.

"Global logistics providers have chronically underserved small-and-medium-sized businesses. We are excited to deepen our partnership with Shopify to enable SMBs with the logistics infrastructure, expertise, and technology typically reserved for enterprise companies with more experience and resources," said Parisa Sadrzadeh, Flexport Senior Vice President of SMB Product and Technology. "The Flexport App on Shopify gives merchants seamless access to breakthrough logistics solutions – an important step forward in our ambitious roadmap to power the growth of SMBs worldwide."

About Flexport

We believe trade can move the human race forward. That's why it's our mission to make global trade easy for everyone. Flexport is the technology platform for global logistics – empowering buyers, sellers, and their logistics partners with the technology and services to grow and innovate. Companies of all sizes – from emerging brands to Fortune 500s – used Flexport technology to move more than $26 billion of merchandise in 2022. In 2022, Flexport was named #1 on CNBC's Disruptor 50 List as well as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies.

