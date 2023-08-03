The Flooring Market size to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% from 2022 to 2027 | The rapid growth in the construction industry to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flooring market is estimated to grow by USD 158.82 billion between 2022 and 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.14%, according to Technavio. - Download a Sample Report

Flooring Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flooring Market

Vendors : 15+, Including Armstrong Flooring Inc., Beaulieu International Group, Classen Floor Systems Sp. z o.o., Congoleum Corp., Forbo Management SA, Gerflor Group, Interface Inc., James Halstead plc, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Kronospan Ltd., LX Hausys Ltd., Mannington Mills Inc., Milliken and Co., Responsive Industries Ltd., Tarkett Group, Toli Corp., Mohawk Industries Inc., ITOCHU Corp., and Shaw Industries Group Inc., among others

: 15+, Including Armstrong Flooring Inc., Beaulieu International Group, Classen Floor Systems Sp. z o.o., Congoleum Corp., Forbo Management SA, Gerflor Group, Interface Inc., plc, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Kronospan Ltd., LX Hausys Ltd., Mannington Mills Inc., Milliken and Co., Responsive Industries Ltd., Tarkett Group, Toli Corp., Mohawk Industries Inc., ITOCHU Corp., and Shaw Industries Group Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: end-user (residential and non-residential), type (non-resilient flooring, resilient flooring, and soft cover flooring), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

To understand more about the flooring market, request a sample report

Flooring Market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - Armstrong Flooring Inc., Beaulieu International Group, Classen Floor Systems Sp. z o.o., Congoleum Corp., Forbo Management SA, Gerflor Group, Interface Inc., James Halstead plc, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Kronospan Ltd., LX Hausys Ltd., Mannington Mills Inc., Milliken and Co., Responsive Industries Ltd., Tarkett Group, Toli Corp., Mohawk Industries Inc., ITOCHU Corp., and Shaw Industries Group Inc.

Flooring Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growth in the construction industry is a key factor driving market growth. In Europe, the construction industry, particularly residential, has experienced significant growth, with the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany being the main contributors. North America also saw strong growth in the construction industry, led by residential construction.

In the APAC region, China, Indonesia, and India are rapidly growing construction markets. Indonesia saw a 3% growth in the construction industry in 2018, driven mainly by residential construction. In addition, significant Indian government investments in affordable housing are driving growth. The overall global growth of the construction industry is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for flooring. Hence, the rapid growth in the construction industry is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Increasing demand for waterproof flooring is a major trend in the market. The demand for waterproof flooring in residential construction is huge, prompting major suppliers such as Mohawk Industries and Gerflor to upgrade their products with waterproofing. Vinyl flooring, a popular alternative to traditional wood flooring, is now combined with WPC to offer excellent resistance to water, stains, and dents as well as ease of cleaning.

Furthermore, companies are also focused on providing superior design quality and customization options for waterproof flooring products. As a result, these flooring solutions are now suitable for many different areas of residential spaces including kitchens, bathrooms, and other parts of the house. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The rising prices of raw materials are a significant challenge restricting market growth. The prices of raw materials used in flooring products, such as wood, ceramics, and vinyl, have been consistently rising due to an imbalance in supply and demand. The US, a major lumber exporter, is facing challenges in meeting the increasing demand from markets like China and Southeast Asia.

In addition, trade disputes between the US and Canada over lumber imports have further contributed to higher lumber prices, leading to increased transportation and labor costs. Furthermore, tight supplies of key raw materials have affected the prices of ceramics and vinyl. As the construction industry continues to grow and the demand for flooring products rises, the supply-demand imbalance is expected to persist in the coming years. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The flooring market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to the strategy.

Analyzes competitor's offerings.

Get a holistic view of the market.

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Flooring Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the flooring market between 2023 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the size of the flooring market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the flooring market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of flooring market vendors.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The composites rebar market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.56% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 306.94 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and basalt fiber), end-user (construction, marine, industrial, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increased government spending on infrastructure is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The self-compacting concrete market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,152.88 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (powder, combination, and viscosity), end-user (infrastructure, building and construction, and oil and gas construction), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth in the construction industry is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Flooring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 158.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Armstrong Flooring Inc., Beaulieu International Group, Classen Floor Systems Sp. z o.o., Congoleum Corp., Forbo Management SA, Gerflor Group, Interface Inc., James Halstead plc, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Kronospan Ltd., LX Hausys Ltd., Mannington Mills Inc., Milliken and Co., Responsive Industries Ltd., Tarkett Group, Toli Corp., Mohawk Industries Inc., ITOCHU Corp., and Shaw Industries Group Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global flooring market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global flooring market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Non-resilient flooring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Non-resilient flooring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Non-resilient flooring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Non-resilient flooring - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Non-resilient flooring - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Resilient flooring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Resilient flooring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Resilient flooring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Resilient flooring - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Resilient flooring - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Soft cover flooring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Soft cover flooring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Soft cover flooring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Soft cover flooring - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Soft cover flooring - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Exhibit 115: Armstrong Flooring Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Armstrong Flooring Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Armstrong Flooring Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Armstrong Flooring Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Beaulieu International Group

Exhibit 119: Beaulieu International Group - Overview



Exhibit 120: Beaulieu International Group - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Beaulieu International Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Beaulieu International Group - Segment focus

12.5 Classen Floor Systems Sp. z o.o.

Exhibit 123: Classen Floor Systems Sp. z o.o. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Classen Floor Systems Sp. z o.o. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Classen Floor Systems Sp. z o.o. - Key offerings

12.6 Congoleum Corp.

Exhibit 126: Congoleum Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Congoleum Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Congoleum Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 Forbo Management SA

Exhibit 129: Forbo Management SA - Overview



Exhibit 130: Forbo Management SA - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Forbo Management SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Forbo Management SA - Segment focus

12.8 Gerflor Group

Exhibit 133: Gerflor Group - Overview



Exhibit 134: Gerflor Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Gerflor Group - Key offerings

12.9 Interface Inc.

Exhibit 136: Interface Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Interface Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Interface Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 James Halstead plc

plc Exhibit 139: James Halstead plc - Overview

plc - Overview

Exhibit 140: James Halstead plc - Product / Service

plc - Product / Service

Exhibit 141: James Halstead plc - Key offerings

12.11 Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Mannington Mills Inc.

Exhibit 145: Mannington Mills Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Mannington Mills Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Mannington Mills Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Milliken and Co.

Exhibit 148: Milliken and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Milliken and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Milliken and Co. - Key offerings

12.14 Mohawk Industries Inc.

Exhibit 151: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Shaw Industries Group Inc.

Exhibit 155: Shaw Industries Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Shaw Industries Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Shaw Industries Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Tarkett Group

Exhibit 158: Tarkett Group - Overview



Exhibit 159: Tarkett Group - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Tarkett Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Tarkett Group - Segment focus

12.17 Toli Corp.

Exhibit 162: Toli Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Toli Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Toli Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Toli Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio