The Florida Automobile Dealers Association to Induct Ed Morse into its Dealer Hall of Fame

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Morse Automotive Group is proud to announce that its founder and namesake, Ed Morse, will be posthumously inducted into the Florida Automobile Dealers Association's (FADA) Dealer Hall of Fame. The official ceremony will be held in Orlando on November 7th and celebrates the most influential automotive dealers in Florida who are industry pioneers and leaders in the community.

Ed Morse

Ed Morse passed away in 2012, having built one of the most respected automotive dealer groups in the country and is considered a legendary automotive pioneer. Over 75 years after Ed started the organization, his grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse, continues to build on the legacy and family tradition to help grow it to 57 dealership locations and over 2,800 employees nationwide. They've surpassed the $1 billion in sales mark six years in a row and expanded into Arizona, Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Colorado and Oklahoma.

"My grandfather was a war hero, an automotive trailblazer and icon, generous supporter of the South Florida community… but most importantly he loved his family, country, and employees above the rest. His induction into the FADA Hall of Fame is a huge honor for the Morse family, the Morse organization, and all the employees who blossomed under his leadership. Thank you to the Florida Automotive Dealers Association for this prestigious recognition. My grandfather would have been extremely proud," said Teddy Morse, CEO and Chairman of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

Born in 1921, Ed Morse served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a navigator on a B-25 during World War II. During a mission in the South Pacific when the pilot was wounded and the co-pilot killed, Ed assisted in flying the plane back to their base in New Guinea earning him the Distinguished Flying Cross, one of the nation's highest military honors.

About Ed Morse Automotive Group

The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors.

