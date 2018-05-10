The Florida Bar Approves New Suffolk Law School Online Courses to Fulfill CLE Credits

BOSTON and TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Bar recently granted approval of two new online courses for legal professionals offered by Suffolk University Law School to fulfill 12 CLE credits each upon successful completion by Florida Bar members. Under new rules, effective January 1, 2017, Florida attorneys must complete a total of 33 credit hours of approved continuing legal education every three years. The two courses being offered by Suffolk Law, Legal Operations and 21st Century Legal Services, are the first of six courses being offered in an online-only, part-time Legal Innovation and Technology Certificate program.

The 10-week courses available for CLE credit begin on May 29, with additional courses in the program starting in September and January. All courses are taught by legal industry leaders and cover cutting-edge learning and skills that 21st century legal professionals need. The first two courses can be taken individually or as part of the overall certificate program. For successful completion of the 21st Century Legal Services course, Florida Bar attorneys will receive 12 CLE credits, including two credits in legal ethics and two credits in technology. Similarly, for successful completion of the Legal Operations course, Florida Bar attorneys will receive 12 CLE credits, including two and a half credits in technology.

Professor Gabriel Teninbaum, director of both the certificate program and Suffolk's Institute on Legal Innovation and Technology, says adoption of new legal methods and technologies has become a necessity for attorneys who want to remain competitive. "For the million lawyers, and million or so other legal professionals working now, the question has become: Where do they go to learn about the methods and tools that will allow them to succeed in the coming decades? We think this online program is the answer to that question."

Suffolk University Law School's new Legal Innovation and Technology Certificate is a first-of-its-kind online program consisting of six courses designed to prepare legal professionals to work more effectively and efficiently in a rapidly changing legal marketplace. It is perfect for attorneys and other legal professionals (law librarians, paralegals, marketing officers, regulatory officers, etc.) who are dedicated to preparing their organizations, and themselves, for the future.

To complete the online certificate, students take one or two courses at a time. Each class lasts about 10 weeks and requires two to five hours of total commitment per course, per week. The lectures are available for viewing at the student's convenience, and there are also opportunities for real-time interactions. Students can complete the certificate, part-time, in a year or less (or they can take longer if they choose). To learn more about the online program and about earning CLE credits for Florida Bar members, visit https://www.legaltechcertificate.com/fl-cle/.

About Suffolk University Law School

Suffolk University Law School in Boston, MA, regularly appears on lists of the most innovative law schools in the country and is a national leader in helping students reimagine legal services delivery. The school launched one of the nation's first legal technology and innovation concentration and has its own R&D arm, the LIT Institute. To learn more, visit http://www.suffolk.edu/law/.

