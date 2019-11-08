The Florida Business Cannabis and Hemp Expo Is Bringing Opportunity and Education to Miami

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are still available for The Business of Cannabis and Hemp Florida Expo at the Miami Airport Convention Center on Nov. 13th and 14th. Join Cannabis Industrial Marketplace, LLC and other industry experts on the expo floor starting at 10 a.m. to learn the latest in cannabis. From the best grow lights and compliant packaging to legal services, our exhibitors offer expert advice and quality products to make your cannabusiness successful.

Miami Florida The Business of Hemp Expo; By Cannabis Industrial Marketplace

With seminars beginning at 9 a.m. attendees can hear from industry leaders throughout the summit ( cannabisimp.com/agenda ). Highlights include "Navigating Security and Building Solutions Requirements in the Florida Cannabis Industry" by John Courtney from Johnson Controls on the 13th and "Florida Regulatory Compliance 101" presented by Thomas Roth, director of regulatory systems for Denver-based MJ Freeway on the 14th.

Other key exhibitors include Sun Valley Health, an Arizona-based company, looking to help individuals struggling to break into the cannabis business through their territory franchise opportunities, and Rootstock Software, offering "the tools you need to manage your entire enterprise from the front office to the back office," with their fully integrated, enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

With a focused effort toward more diversity in cannabusiness, we are proud to host a Spanish-speaking panel at our Florida convention. The Medical Cannabis program in Puerto Rico will be highlighted and discussed during this session lead by head panelist Luis G. Rivera-Marín, Puerto Rico's 25th Secretary of State.

Attendees interested in participating in our upcoming "Next Great Canna Idea" event at our Chicago Expo in May 2020 will have the opportunity to discuss ideas and the event with patent and business attorney and founder of Block 45 Legal, Clement Hayes.

As featured on the cover of the October, 2019 Michigan Medical Marijuana Report Magazine ( cannabisimp.com/mmrreport ), exuberant feedback from exhibitors at our Chicago expo in September leaves us excited for Florida. With qualified, top-tier exhibitors the networking and potential sales opportunities are beyond comparison.

We enjoy hearing that we bring cannabis entrepreneurs and vendors together. "Not only are we making sales today but building relationships for future opportunities," said Joshua Alper, Executive Vice President with expo sponsor Harvest 360 Technologies.

To purchase tickets, head to cannabisimp.com/tickets .

Contact: Jen Wynn -- 228756@email4pr.com - 636-346-1266 - Cannabis Industrial Marketplace - 2113 W Vienna Clio, MI 48420

SOURCE Cannabis Industrial Marketplace

Related Links

https://www.cannabisimp.com/florida-expo

