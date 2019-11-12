The Florida Business of Cannabis and Hemp Expo Extends Spanish-Speaking Sessions

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a focused effort toward more diversity in cannabusiness, Cannabis Industrial Marketplace is proud to announce expanding our seminar schedule to include two Spanish-speaking panels at the Florida Business of Cannabis and Hemp Expo on Nov. 13th and 14th ( cannabisimp.com/agenda ). Beginning at 4 p.m. on Nov. 13th, attendees can join Harvest 360 Technologies Chief Operating Officer David Serrano for the first Spanish-speaking session "Ask an Expert."

Serrano brings a wealth of insights from his nationwide engagements to compartmentalize industry operations and craft a thoughtful, disruptive, and evidence-based comprehensive business plan. Through his work, he has built global relationships that range from global leaders to multi-market distribution channels helping businesses yield an international impact, specifically in Europe and South America.

During our special two-hour Spanish Super Panel on Nov. 14th, the medical cannabis program in Puerto Rico will be highlighted and discussed in detail with topics ranging from the history of legalization to cannabis law and cannabis business. This super panel will be led by head panelist Luis G. Rivera-Marín, Puerto Rico's 25th Secretary of State.

Rivera-Marin was instrumental in spearheading innovation industries in the island like blockchain coding, egames, cannabis and aerospace. Secretary Rivera-Marín served as secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Consumer Affairs, which regulated the island's housing, commerce and energy sectors. He also served as Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, where he promoted the island as an investment and travel destination, and regulated the gaming industry.

In addition to the full spectrum of bi-lingual learning opportunities, the Miami Florida Cannabis Business Expo will provide an opportunity for inventors to discuss innovative ideas with industry experts with the potential to win a free patent.

Could your cannabis idea be the next big thing to revolutionize the business of cannabis? Sponsored by the full-service law firm, Block 45 Legal, attendees at our Florida expo will have the opportunity to discuss submission ideas for our "Next Great Canna Idea" competition ( cannabisimp.com/next-great-canna-idea-2020 ). Clement Hayes, patent and business attorney and founder of Block 45 Legal will be present to talk with prospective participants about the competition and their ideas.

