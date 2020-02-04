The Florida Spine Institute combines excellence and compassion in pain management, neurology, surgery, rehabilitation, physical and regenerative medicine

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Spine Institute (FSI) is the leading, and one of the most trusted, medical facilities specializing in pain management, neurology, surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation in Tampa Bay. FSI offers a comprehensive wellness program with a multi-disciplinary spine care team, and board-certified diagnostic, medical, and surgical specialists that provide the most advanced care available. All patient consultations and most treatments are done on a single campus.

The state-of-the-art treatment modalities offered range from physical therapy and a variety of injections to procedures including radiofrequency ablation, spinal cord stimulation implants, to Ketamine treatments and regenerative medicine such as stem cell treatments. Each patient's treatment is customized for the best results.

The Florida Spine Institute has a team of elite spine, neuro, and orthopedic surgeons who combine surgical skills with experience for the most accurate and effective treatment. Our focus is on minimally invasive spine surgical techniques, motion preservation surgery, cervical and lumbar disc replacement surgery, as well as disc restoration.

FSI offers physical medicine and rehabilitation, a branch of medicine emphasizing the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of nerve, muscle, bone and brain disorders. The Florida Spine Institute also has a friendly and relaxed in-house MRI imaging center, saving our patients valuable time to access this sophisticated procedure.

Neurology treats disorders of the nervous system which include the brain and spinal cord, and the peripheral nervous system. Our staff neurologist is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry & Neurology, the American Board of Electrodiagnostic Medicine, and the American Academy of Balance Medicine. He specializes in the treatment of headache, stroke, and epilepsy.

Botox injections, an FDA-approved treatment, has been safely used for treating various medical conditions since 1989, including muscle spasms, myofascial pain, headache, and back and neck pain. Our physicians can use Botox injections in a safe and effective manner to help ease your pain.

A relatively new cutting-edge treatment, Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA), is often favored over laser spine surgery because it utilizes smaller needles, so it is less invasive and is covered by insurance. RFA is used to treat not only neck and back pain, but also hip and knee pain.

IV Ketamine Infusion Therapy is the latest breakthrough treatment that is producing extraordinary results. Ketamine blocks receptors in the brain that, when overstimulated, are responsible for releasing chemicals that cause inflammation of the nervous system. IV Ketamine treatment has been found to be very effective in treating Depression, Pain, CRPS, PTSD, Fibromyalgia, Lyme Disease and more with excellent results.

Regenerative medicine is a game-changing area of medicine with the potential to heal damaged tissues and organs, offering solutions and hope for people who have conditions that might otherwise be thought to be beyond repair. The Florida Spine Institute offers cutting-edge regenerative medicine therapies that can help you feel better. From stem cell therapy to amniotic tissue treatments, we have a solution that is customized for you.

For more information, please visit www.floridaspineinstitute.com or call 727-797-7463

If you have questions regarding treatments with IV Ketamine, please visit www.ivketamine.com

or call 727-KETAMINE or 727-538-2646.

SOURCE Florida Spine Institute

Related Links

http://www.floridaspineinstitute.com

