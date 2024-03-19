The Florida Times-Union Names PLS Logistics Services A Winner of the Jacksonville Top Workplaces Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLS Logistics Services, a leading provider of third-party logistics and freight brokerage services, announces its designation as a Top Workplace in Jacksonville by the Florida Times-Union. The recognition is based on extensive employee feedback gathered through a comprehensive employee survey of local Jacksonville, FL businesses. In this anonymous survey, 15 critical culture drivers, including alignment, execution, and connection, were meticulously assessed, highlighting PLS Logistics Services' dedication to creating a thriving workplace.

"We are pleased to be recognized as a Top Workplace in Jacksonville," said Greg Burns, President and CEO of PLS Logistics Services, "This competitive award and recognition is a testament to our dedicated team and their collective efforts to create a workplace that values innovation, collaboration, and employee well-being."

The survey results highlighted PLS Logistics Services' commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture, emphasizing key factors such as effective communication, leadership, and opportunities for professional growth. The company's emphasis on aligning its values with those of its employees and executing strategies that promote a strong connection among team members played a pivotal role in securing the Top Workplace designation.

PLS Logistics Services is at the forefront of the logistics industry, providing innovative solutions that leverage technology to streamline supply chain processes. This Top Workplace recognition in Jacksonville further solidifies the company's reputation as an employer of choice in the region.

About Florida Times-Union

For over 150 years, The Florida Times-Union has been a steadfast chronicler of events in Northeast Florida, the nation, and the world. As the oldest newspaper in Florida, it stands as the preeminent news and information source in Northeast Florida and South Georgia. A steadfast source of information, The Florida Times-Union covers a diverse range of topics including news, real estate, health care, banking, technology, and more, thereby encapsulating the landscape of the Jacksonville market. The Florida Times-Union is distinguished for its longstanding commitment to recognizing outstanding local achievements through annual awards.

About PLS Logistics Services

PLS Logistics Services is a leading multi-modal transportation and technology provider delivering class leading customer service and performance with customized technology solutions. With an extensive network of over 68,000+ qualified carriers, 6,000+ active shipping customers, and over 700+ global employees, PLS Logistics Services is one of the largest firms in the freight brokerage industry with an extensive network to drive efficient and reliable shipping solutions for all types of shippers in North America.

