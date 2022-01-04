The Flow Diversion Aneurysm Market size to grow by USD 1.75 billion | Market Research Insights highlight The increasing prevalence of IAs and associated risk factors as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The flow diversion aneurysm treatment market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Owing to an increase in the prevalence of aortic and brain aneurysms and an increased desire for less invasive therapies the need for flow diversion aneurysm treatments is expected to rise during the forecast period. Vendors are primarily focusing on North America and Europe for the launch of new products.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the flow diversion aneurysm treatment market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 40% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

The US and Canada are the key markets for flow diversion aneurysm treatment in North America. The market's quick expansion in this region can be related to increased awareness about the effects of aneurysms and treatment methods, as well as an increase in the number of flow diversion surgeries performed, improved healthcare infrastructure, and increased healthcare spending.

The US is the major revenue generator in North America, followed by Canada. This is due to the high prevalence of IAs and an increase in the number of flow diversion and disruption procedures being performed. The launch of new products for the treatment of aneurysms is likely to drive the flow diversion aneurysm treatment market in North America during the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the flow diversion aneurysm treatment market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The flow diversion aneurysm treatment market share growth by the FDS segment has been significant. Flow-diverting stents (FDSs) are tubular, braided metallic stents placed in the parent artery across the aneurysm neck to decrease the blood flow into an intracranial aneurysm. FDSs are particularly used in the treatment of fusiform IAs, large and giant IAs, wide-necked IAs, etc.

The major advantages of FDS are favorable long-term angiographic outcomes, including the absence of aneurysms recurrence after complete occlusion, avoidance of any intra-aneurysmal manipulation, and additional structural strength for the segment of the blood vessel from which an aneurysm originates. During the forecast period, product launches by vendors in the market are anticipated to increase the adoption of FDS for the treatment of a variety of aneurysms.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

The increasing prevalence of IAs and associated risk factors is notably driving the flow diversion aneurysm treatment market growth. The risk of IAs significantly increases with age. According to the World Bank Group, 9.3 percent of the global population was 65 or older in 2020, and this percentage is likely to rise dramatically over the next few years.

Other risk factors associated with IAs, such as hypertension, smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption, are also on the rise. An increase in the number of people vulnerable to aneurysms is anticipated to drive the demand for flow diversion aneurysm treatment products during the forecast period.

