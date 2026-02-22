The Flower Fields Are Blooming and Ready For Visitors on March 1

The iconic ranunculus fields return March 1 through May 10, featuring acres of stunning blooms, hundreds of live butterflies and fresh spring experiences; tickets on sale now

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring has finally arrived! The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch – one of California's signature signs of spring – returns Sunday, March 1, 2026, welcoming guests to one of Southern California's most beloved seasonal traditions. For ten weeks only, the annual attraction welcomes guests to explore 55 vibrant acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus, a breathtaking display known for its large, double-petaled flowers and vibrant color palette.

From March 1 through May 10, 2026, nearly 80 million flowers blanket the rolling hills of North San Diego County in 13 vibrant shades, including red, pink, orange, yellow and white. As opening day approaches, the fields are already showing early signs of color, a preview of the breathtaking display that has made The Flower Fields one of the most photographed floral destinations in the U.S. Since its beginnings as a small ranunculus farm in 1965, the site has grown into a world-renowned spring attraction, drawing visitors from across the country year after year.

"With opening day just around the corner, the excitement across our team is building," said Fred Clarke, General Manager of The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. "After months of planting and preparation, we're putting the finishing touches on another unforgettable season. From the big bloom itself to the experiences and events we've curated, everything is coming together to welcome guests back for a true celebration of spring."

What's New and Returning for the 2026 Season

Each year, The Flower Fields continues to elevate the guest experience, and 2026 is no exception. This season brings a thoughtful mix of new offerings, alongside longtime favorites:

New Local Pop-Up Vendor Series

Guests can explore a rotating lineup of weekly pop-up shops, providing locals with more ways to support their favorite businesses, while offering tourists an unforgettable, holistic San Diego County experience. See full schedule below:

March 16 - March 22: Ms Kim's Kitchen & More

Ms Kim's Kitchen & More March 23 - March 29: Sugar Bears Sweet Provisions

Sugar Bears Sweet Provisions April 6 - April 12: Fox Point Farms

Fox Point Farms April 13 - April 19: The Little Sugarplum Bakery

The Little Sugarplum Bakery April 20 - April 26: Holy Paleta

Holy Paleta April 27 - May 3: Lofty Coffee

Lofty Coffee May 4 - May 10: Always Hungry Grocery & Goods

Enhanced Butterfly Encounter

The Flower Fields is enhancing its beloved Butterfly Encounter experience, with a brand new, 1,000 square foot greenhouse housing hundreds of butterflies, where guests can experience and feed them up close. This year, the greenhouse will feature exotic butterfly varieties, such as the Blue Morpho and the Emperor Birdwing, bringing even more natural beauty to the enclosure.

St. Patrick's Day Fields of Luck 5K Debut

On Sunday, March 15, 2026, the Fields of Luck 5K will make its debut as a limited-entry race set within The Flower Fields, giving runners and walkers early access to North County's most iconic spring destination. The event welcomes participants of all paces to move through acres of blooming ranunculus before the venue opens to the public – transforming a beloved spring tradition into a one-of-a-kind, active experience.

Live Music and Wellness Programming

The outdoor music series returns, featuring performances by singers and bands like the Bayou Brothers, Cool Rush, Bill Magee and more. Wellness offerings at The Flower Fields will once again include Sunset Meditation & Sound Healing and Flower Flow Yoga classes.

Seasonal Events and Hands-On Experiences

Guests can also enjoy Wine Tasting, "Joyful Flowers" (an event showcasing Ikebana's Japanese art of flower arranging), Flower Crown and Basket Workshops, Tea in the Garden and more.

Iconic Attractions and Family Favorites

Fan-favorite experiences continue, including the American Flag of Flowers, Tractor Wagon Rides, Artist Gardens, Sweet Pea Maze, Santa's Playground, Carlsbad Mining Company and U-Pick Blueberries (available Mondays and Tuesdays based on availability).

Visitor Information:

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

5704 Paseo Del Norte

Carlsbad, CA 92008

Admission: (must be purchased online before arrival)

Adults: $27

Seniors (60+) & Military: $25

Children (3-10): $17

Children under 3: Free

Season Passes:

Adults: $65

Seniors (60+)/Military: $60

Children (3-10): $40

Additional Experiences:

Wagon Tours: $8 for adults; $4 for children

Butterfly Encounter: $8 for adults, $4 for children

Group Tours: Available (details online)

Private Events: Book year-round, including corporate events and weddings

Tickets & Info: www.theflowerfields.com

About The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

Founded in 1965, The Flower Fields has grown from a small ranunculus farm into a world-renowned spring tradition, drawing thousands of visitors annually. 55 acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers burst into bloom across the hillsides of North San Diego County–equal to about 42 football fields of color overlooking the Pacific. Beyond the vibrant flowers, guests can explore a fragrant Sweet Pea Maze, pick blueberries straight from the vine, visit a 3.5-acre olive grove producing locally sourced olive oil, enjoy wagon rides and more. As an essential contributor to California agriculture and tourism, The Flower Fields offer a unique blend of natural beauty and extraordinary experiences. For more information, please visit www.theflowerfields.com . Follow The Flower Fields on Instagram at @the_flower_fields .

