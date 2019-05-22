NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The growth in elderly population and increase in the number of patients with incontinence is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market growth. Consumers are increasingly looking for personal hygiene products with improved softness, low bulkiness, and advanced fluid management. Fluff pulp can help in meeting all the above requirements. Fluff pulp often offers good permeability, insulation, water absorption, and anti-odor functions. As a result, the rising elderly population and increasing number of patients using adult incontinence and related products will eventually impact the fluff pulp market positively in the forthcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the fluff pulp market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.







Growth in the elderly population and an increase in the number of patients with incontinence



The rise in elderly population and an increase in the number of patients using adult incontinence and related products drive the global fluff pulp market during the forecast period.



Easy availability of substitutes



The easy availability and increasing adoption of fluff pulp alternative products are expected to hinder the growth of the global fluff pulp market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately concentrated and with the presence of a few market players. Vendors are focusing on aligning their business activities to create sustainable business models that are based on renewable solutions. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



