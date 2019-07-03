NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing crude oil production and shale gas exploration are expected to drive the fluid loss additives market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05790912/?utm_source=PRN

The fluid loss additives market is estimated to grow from USD 315 million in 2019 to USD 376 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.6%. The fluid loss additives market is driven mainly by increasing crude oil production. The rising global demand for crude oil is a major factor contributing to the increasing crude oil production. As the fluid loss additives play a key role in drilling and cementing of well, the rising crude oil production is expected to boost the demand for fluid loss additives during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing shale gas exploration in the US is driving the fluid loss additives market in North America.

Synthetically modified natural additives expected to be the fastest growing segment of the fluid loss additives market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024

The synthetically modified natural segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value during the forecast period.These are the natural additives which are modified using various chemical reactions.

Due to these chemical modifications, they perform excellently at the high temperature and pressure during oil well drilling and cementing operations in the oil & gas industry. The low cost of these additives is also a driving factor for synthetically modified natural fluid loss additives market.

The drilling fluid application segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall fluid loss additives market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.

Drilling fluids is the largest application of fluid loss additives due to its extensive usage across the globe.Drilling fluid is a key component of well drilling.

During well drilling the chances of loss of filtrate is very high, which may result in the complete failure of the drilling process.Hence, fluid loss additives are mainly used to avoid loss of filtrate during drilling operations under extreme temperature & pressure.

The rising drilling activities across the globe is a major factor that is fueling the growth of the fluid loss additives market in drilling fluid application.

increasing shale gas exploration in the US to drive the demand for fluid loss additives in North America.

The North America fluid loss additives market is estimated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.The increasing consumption of well stimulation chemicals has a significant impact on the growth of shale oil & gas developments in North America.

This rising activity in shale oil & gas reserves has also resulted in the consumption of higher volumes of fluid loss additives.

Current advances in horizontal drilling, hydraulic fracturing, availability of water for fracturing, and mineral rights licensing are some of the factors contributing to the rapid development of crude oil reserves in the North American region, especially in the US. These factors are expected to propel the consumption of fluid loss additives in the US during the forecast period

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 46%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 23%

• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 27%, and Others - 27%

• By Region: North America - 33%, Europe - 27%, APAC - 27%, South America - 7%, Middle East & Africa - 6%,

The key players profiled in the report include as Halliburton (US), Schlumberger Limited (US), Newpark Resources Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), Solvay (Belgium), Nouryon (US), Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals Limited (India), Tytan Organics Pvt. Ltd. (India) and Kemira OYJ (Finland).

Research Coverage

This report segments the market for fluid loss additives based on type, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, associated with the market for fluid loss additives.

Reasons to Buy this Report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the fluid loss additives market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on fluid loss additives offered by top players in the global market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for fluid loss additives across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global fluid loss additives market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the fluid loss additives market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05790912/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

