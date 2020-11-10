The Flying Lark to Open Fall 2021, Bringing Games & Cheer to Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming, entertainment and dining venue The Flying Lark is coming to Grants Pass in fall 2021. Founded by entrepreneur and Grants Pass native Travis Boersma as part of a larger effort to revitalize the horse racing industry in Oregon, The Flying Lark is a significant, long-term investment in the city of Grants Pass. It will create a meaningful number of jobs, bolster the local economy, and provide vital funding and stability to the equine industry throughout the region, including horse owners, trainers, veterinarians, jockeys, and a wide range of vendors and suppliers.

Located next to Grants Pass Downs at the southwest corner of the Josephine County Fairgrounds, The Flying Lark will boast a full-service family restaurant, a grab-and-go restaurant, a sports bar, a gaming bar, a state-of-the-art gaming floor, banquet facilities and art pieces by regional artists that celebrate the magic, power and beauty of horses. Its grab-and-go offering will include coffee drinks, sweets and small bites, and two of the dining areas will offer both indoor and outdoor seating to take advantage of Grants Pass' famous climate.

The establishment is named after local racing icon Don Jackson's legendary Oregon thoroughbred who led the nation in wins for two years in the 1980s. A well-respected member of the Grants Pass community, Jackson was a long-time supporter of Grants Pass Downs. His passion for horse racing and dedication to developing interest in the sport significantly bolstered the horse racing industry in the state.

The Flying Lark – along with recent upgrades to Grants Pass Downs – is part of a transformation of the Josephine County Fairgrounds into a year-round destination for Southern Oregon and Northern California. "We're really looking forward to the impact The Flying Lark will make both economically and culturally to our local community and the state of Oregon," said Boersma, CEO and founder of Grants Pass Downs and The Flying Lark.

Horses have played a vital role in Oregon's history and were present throughout the region before the arrival of the Lewis and Clark Expedition in the early 1800s. The Flying Lark will feature art installations, murals, sculptures and other storytelling elements that celebrate horses and their positive impact on the State of Oregon and its rich history.

The Flying Lark is Southern Oregon's premiere gaming, entertainment and dining destination. Escape with friends and family for a one-of-a-kind experience at an incredible facility that celebrates the magic and beauty of horses and the positive impact they've had on our communities. The Flying Lark, bringing games and cheer to Southern Oregon. For more information and for regular updates visit: www.TheFlyingLark.com

