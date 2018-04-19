The FMVSS 111 Compliance Deadline is Almost Here, Rear View Safety Wants to Help

NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rear View Safety, an industry leader in the sales and distribution of vehicle safety solutions, including backup camera systems, backup sensor systems, driver fatigue systems, mobile DVR's, and dash cameras, has always been ahead of the times. The Brooklyn based company wants to help operators become compliant with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) 111 law.

The FMVSS 111 Compliance Deadline is May 1st. RVS-659 Flushmount Backup Camera (FMVSS 111 Compliant)

The new requirement regulates a necessary view behind a vehicle. The field of view extended area is a 10-foot by 20-foot space directly behind the vehicle. The rule applies to vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of under 10,000 pounds, with phase-in effective May 2017 and full compliance required May 1st, 2018. Click here for a video explaining more about the regulation. Click here for more information on FMVSS 111.

Most Rear View Safety cameras can comply with FMVSS 111. The company has also released a line of cameras specifically addressing the regulation. The RVS-659 Flush Mount Backup Camera (FMVSS 111 Compliant) mounts flush to the back of the vehicle and is fully compliant with the new regulation regardless of where it is placed on the vehicle*. The RVS-659 also has 700 TV lines and a 170° viewing angle.

This is a great day for automotive safety and a long time coming. This new regulation will save lives in addition to creating a concrete standard.

To find out more information about FMVSS 111, the RVS-659, or to learn more about the company in general, please visit the organization's official website today at https://www.rearviewsafety.com/

Rear View Safety has long been a leader in vehicle safety solutions. The commercial backup camera provider is also available on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and maintains a Road Safety Resource site.

*Camera must be installed between 20"-55" off the ground and in a range of 12" in either direction from the center of the vehicle.

