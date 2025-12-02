The FNA Group Acquires Allparts Equipment & Accessories Inc.

Acquisition strengthens FNA's parts and accessories portfolio and expands distribution capabilities across North America.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The FNA Group, a leading manufacturer of pressure washers, pumps, and outdoor power equipment, today announced the acquisition of Allparts Equipment & Accessories Inc. (APEA), a U.S.-based leader in replacement parts and accessories serving the pressure washer, heater, air compressor, soft wash, floor care, generator, and broader power equipment markets.

Founded in 1988, Allparts has built a reputation as an industry leader in parts distribution and service, having served over two million customers with OEM and aftermarket replacement parts with a commitment to exceptional technical support. The company's in-house team of skilled technicians provides expert troubleshooting and personalized assistance by phone, email, or text—helping customers identify and receive the right parts with minimal downtime.

The acquisition enhances The FNA Group's ability to support customers with a more complete parts offering, expanded inventory, and faster fulfillment capabilities. Allparts' strong reputation for dependable service, efficient fulfillment, and long-standing customer confidence complements FNA's growing portfolio of brands, which includes Simpson®, Delco®, AAA® Pumps, and CRX® Engines.

"Allparts Equipment & Accessories has built a strong business by focusing on quality, speed, and customer trust," said William Alexander, Executive Vice President for The FNA Group. "Bringing their expertise and product range into FNA's portfolio strengthens our role as a full-service partner for our dealers, retailers, and end users."

Under the agreement, Allparts will continue to operate from its existing facilities, while integrating into The FNA Group's broader operations network over the coming months. The combined organization will leverage shared resources and logistics to improve product availability, shipping speed, and technical support.

"We're thrilled to join The FNA Group family," said Mark Cramer, President of Allparts Equipment & Accessories. "For nearly four decades, our mission has been to keep customers' equipment running with quality parts, expert service, and fast delivery. Together with FNA, we can expand on that promise and offer even greater value and access to the products our customers rely on."

This acquisition underscores The FNA Group's continued investment in delivering a superior customer experience, operational efficiency, and aftermarket growth across its key product categories.

About Allparts Equipment & Accessories Inc.

Since 1988, Allparts has served customers nationwide with OEM and aftermarket parts for pressure washers, air compressors, heaters, generators, soft wash systems, floor care solutions, and other power equipment. With expert technical support, a deep parts catalog, and fast 24-hour shipping, Allparts helps both professionals and DIY customers keep their equipment running at peak performance.

About The FNA Group

Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, The FNA Group is a leading manufacturer of pressure washers, pumps, and outdoor power equipment for consumer and professional markets. The company's brand portfolio includes Simpson®, Delco®, AAA® Pumps, and CRX® Engines, as well as OEM manufacturing solutions for private-label and industrial partners.

SOURCE FNA Group, Inc.