The FNIH Announces New Research Initiative to Identify More Precise Treatment Strategies for Patients Suffering from Heart Failure

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) and the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) are launching a new partnership to investigate the syndrome of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). Developing precision treatment strategies for HFpEF is more critical than ever, as the world's population continues to live longer, resulting in an increase in HFpEF cases. Utilizing cutting edge technologies, including digital measurements and artificial intelligence analytic methods, the Accelerating Medicines Partnership® Heart Failure (AMP® HF) Program is designed to find novel proteins or genes that could mitigate this disease when altered by therapeutics.

"We know that treatments that target the biological changes that drive disease are often most effective, but the challenge faced by researchers is finding the right targets," said Lawrence A. Tabak, D.D.S., Ph.D., who is performing the duties of the NIH director. "AMP Heart Failure aims to improve the odds of hitting the mark earlier and faster."

Although compelling progress has been made in the treatment of many forms of heart disease, death due to heart failure continues to rise nationally. The AMP HF Program aims to alter the landscape of heart failure treatment, improving the outlook for millions of patients around the world.

"The promise of precision treatments for heart failure is that we will have the opportunity to diagnose individuals much earlier and intervene, changing the course of this disease," said NHLBI Director Dr. Gary H. Gibbons. "The AMP Heart Failure program -- and the high caliber of the partnership at its core -- will help us better understand and treat this common syndrome with the goal of ultimately benefitting millions."

In the United States, heart failure directly contributes to about 45% of all cardiovascular disease deaths.1 HFpEF is a common form of heart failure in which the ejection fraction—the percentage of blood ejected from the left ventricle with each heartbeat—is within the normal range. HFpEF is difficult to detect, because the left ventricle appears to be functioning normally, and is often deadly, with a five-year survival rate of just 35-40%. In addition to a high risk for mortality, patients with HFpEF live with declining quality of life and poor capacity to perform tasks of daily living.

The AMP HF Program, a public-private partnership facilitated by the FNIH, will advance our understanding of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction using two complementary and integrated research components: analyzing existing HFpEF datasets, sourced from public and private sector funded studies, and initiating a new clinical trial to confirm retrospective findings in an observational cohort with a goal to develop a framework for new precision treatments.

"HFpEF is clearly a major cause of heart failure hospitalizations and diminished quality of life for older patients. Up until now, developing effective therapeutic strategies to identify and treat HFpEF has eluded us. Through AMP HF, we will harness the valuable perspectives and expertise that collaborations bring to biomedical research, paving the way for a more hopeful outlook," said Dr. Julie Gerberding, Chief Executive Officer at the FNIH.

"Roughly half of all heart failure patients suffer from HFpEF. Understanding what it is, when it happens, and how to treat it remains the single largest unmet need in cardiovascular health.2 The AMP HF Program aims to close this gap in understanding, and ultimately improve the lives of patients everywhere," said Dr. Norman Stockbridge, Director of the Division of Cardiology and Nephrology at the Office of Cardiology, Hematology, Endocrinology and Nephrology at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

AMP Heart Failure is the latest initiative to emerge from the AMP Program, a set of public-private collaborations that coalesce the collective knowledge of the NIH, the U.S. FDA, the biotech and pharmaceutical industry, and patient organizations to speed drug development across different diseases. AMP HF brings together the resources of 8 partner organizations spanning the public and private sectors, with combined commitments totaling over $37 million. The FNIH will provide project management for the effort over the next 5 years.

NIH Institutes and Centers involved include:

National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

Private partners include:

American Society of Echocardiography (ASE)

Bayer US

Cytokinetics, Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis AG

Ultromics

Support also provided by the American Heart Association®

About the Accelerating Medicines Partnership Program: AMP Heart Failure joins other AMP programs expediting discovery around Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Schizophrenia, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus, Type II Diabetes, Common Metabolic Diseases, Autoimmune and Immune-Mediated Diseases, and the Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium, all coordinated by the FNIH since the 2014 launch of the large-scale initiative. The AMP partnerships use cutting-edge scientific approaches to bring new medicines to patients by enhancing validation of novel, clinically relevant therapeutic targets and biomarkers. To learn more about AMP, visit https://fnih.org/AMP.

About the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health: The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health creates and manages alliances with public and private institutions to support the NIH, the world's premier medical research agency. FNIH works with its partners to accelerate biomedical advances and therapies targeting diseases in the United States and across the globe. The FNIH organizes and administers research projects; supports education and training of new researchers; and holds educational events focused on areas of unmet medical need worldwide. Established by Congress in 1990, the FNIH is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For additional information about the FNIH, please visit https://fnih.org.

About the National Institutes of Health (NIH): NIH, the nation's medical research agency, includes 27 Institutes and Centers and is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NIH is the primary federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. For more information about NIH and its programs, visit https://www.nih.gov/.

ACCELERATING MEDICINES PARTNERSHIP® and AMP® are registered service marks of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

