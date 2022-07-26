The Focus Group Consulting Announces R.J. Briscione as Principal to Drive Growth in Social Determinants of Health

NEW ORLEANS, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Focus Group Consulting, a healthcare consulting firm dedicated to healthcare growth and transformation, announced the arrival of R.J. Briscione as Principal effective this month.

R.J. is a national expert in patient/member engagement and social determinants of health (SDoH) across government-sponsored plans. The Focus Group believes his addition will advance their leadership in building the economic value and business case for social care and population health as growth levers for patient-centered healthcare delivery.

R.J. Briscione

"R.J. has worked tirelessly in public markets to help build the value of social determinants. We believe that the future of healthcare delivery lies in economically sustainable investments in holistic care management that drive quality, cost, and net value," said David Kulick, Managing Director.

"I'm excited to partner with organizations looking towards the future of SDoH and building meaningful engagement for better care outcomes and stronger care management. As a former managed care operator, I know how significant the unmet needs are where there continues to be whitespace," said R.J. Briscione.

Prior to joining The Focus Group, R.J. led social determinants for CVS Health, scaling the strategy across the CVS Health enterprise for all lines of CVS and Aetna business. Prior to this role, R.J. led Medicaid Business Development for Aetna's East Region across all stages of proposal response for multi-year, Medicaid managed care contracts, new product creation, and renewal & de novo business growth. Prior to joining Aetna, R.J. served as director of Medicaid and Duals Operations in multiple states for Anthem and before that he worked for Centene and the Georgia House of Representatives.

R.J. holds a BS in Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

The Focus Group is a boutique healthcare consulting firm focusing on high impact strategy and transformation. The firm has worked nearly all F500 healthcare organizations including providers, payors, medical device, pharma, biotech, and healthcare services companies, on assessing market and consumer access as well current industry gaps, and then developing effective, holistic, and equitable strategies for growth.

